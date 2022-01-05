CRANBURY, N.J., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amyloidosis News, an educational resource for healthcare providers who treat patients with heart failure, is pleased to present the third program of its popular "Master Class Series on Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM)."
This master class series, consisting of 5 half-hour virtual programs, is designed to provide disease state education on ATTR-CM, which is a rare, life-threatening, underrecognized, and underdiagnosed type of amyloidosis that is associated with heart failure.
The third program, titled "Tools to Diagnose and Monitor ATTR-CM," will be held at 12 p.m. on January 18, 2022. This program will feature a roundtable discussion with expert panelists on the diagnostic and prognostic tools that are utilized to help guide treatment decisions for ATTR-CM.
Attendees will have an opportunity to participate in a live Q&A with the panelists after each session. Panelists for this program include:
-David Fermin, MD, FACC, FHFSA, Spectrum Health
-Ike Okwuosa, MD, Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine
-David Wolinsky, MD, FACC, MASNC, Cleveland Clinic
This master class series is supported by BridgeBio, a US-based public company that focuses on the development of medicines for genetic diseases.
In the first 2 programs of this series, experts discussed the impact of ATTR cardiomyopathy on patients' physical health and quality of life, and the significance and potential clinical implications of maximal TTR stabilization in ATTR.
To sign up for the third program or watch recordings of the first 2 programs, visit the Amyloidosis News website: https://amyloidosisnews.com/master-class-series.
About Amyloidosis News
Amyloidosis News is an educational resource for healthcare providers who treat patients with heart failure to promote early diagnosis and improved treatment outcomes in patients with cardiac amyloidosis. The Amyloidosis News platform will feature topics related to the key aspects of cardiac amyloidosis, offering original research, best practices (for diagnosis, risk assessment/staging, prognosis, management, and long-term follow-up), interviews with experts, interesting case reports, highlights of new study findings, medical conference-focused news, and more.
