EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq:AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company with leadership in Clean Health and Beauty markets through its consumer brands and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, today announced that, due to public health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, recommendations and orders from federal, state and local authorities, and to support the health and well-being of its stockholders, employees, and others, it will host its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") as a virtual-only meeting that will be held via live audio webcast.
The previously announced date and time of the Annual Meeting, Friday, May 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, as disclosed in the previously distributed Notice of the Annual Meeting and Definitive Proxy Statement (the "Notice and Proxy Statement"), has not changed. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.
Registering and Asking Questions
Amyris' stockholders of record as of April 3, 2020 must register for the Annual Meeting in advance by accessing https://viewproxy.com/amyris/2020/.
Any questions from shareholders must be submitted when registering or prior to the Annual Meeting. During the Annual Meeting, questions submitted in advance will be answered depending on availability of time and members of management present at the Annual Meeting.
All registrations and questions from stockholders must be received by 8:59 Pacific Time (11:59 pm Eastern Time) on May 27, 2020.
Attending the Meeting
Online access to the Annual Meeting will begin at 1.30 p.m. Pacific Time on May 29, 2020. Stockholders will be asked to enter the password provided in the registration confirmation e-mail.
Additional information, frequently asked questions, technical assistance, and instructions on how to attend the Annual Meeting, including how to demonstrate proof of stock ownership, are posted at https://viewproxy.com/amyris/2020/.
Voting
Stockholders are encouraged to vote in advance of the Annual Meeting either through the internet, by telephone or, if paper copies of proxy materials were requested, by returning the completed proxy card by mail.
Stockholders of record and beneficial owners will be able to vote their shares electronically during the Annual Meeting at www.AALvote.com/AMRS while the polls are open. Stockholders will need the Virtual Control Number in order to vote his/her shares. Registered holders can find the Virtual Control Number on the Proxy Card or Notice of Internet Availability. Beneficial holders will be assigned a Virtual Control Number in the confirmation email, after registration for the Annual Meeting is confirmed.
