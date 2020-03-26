EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq:AMRS), a global science and technology leader of pure, sustainable ingredients for the Health & Wellness, Clean Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets, today announced that it is launching a hand sanitizer to help address the high demand triggered by COVID-19. Additionally, the company has completed initial testing of a leading vaccine adjuvant.
Amyris is leveraging its existing capabilities to fast track the availability of a safe and clean No Compromise® Pipette Baby branded hand sanitizer that can be used by everyone. This product is focused on high performance cleaning while being healthy for your hands. Consistent with its core values, Amyris will not price its hand sanitizer at a premium, and plans to donate part of the supply to front-line health staffers and medical personnel.
In partnership with the Infectious Diseases Research Institute (IDRI), Amyris has completed initial testing of its fermentation-derived squalene as a vaccine adjuvant. The company is in active discussion with a leader in the pharmaceutical industry to target broad application of Amyris squalene in flu and potential COVID-19 vaccines.
John Melo, President and CEO of Amyris, commented: "We are committed to No Compromise® products, formulations and ingredients. Our hand sanitizer is a great example of swiftly applying our market-leading squalane moisturizer to an immediate need. We expect to produce an estimated 30,000 units in the first weeks and to expand production quickly. First shipments are expected as early as next week. The product will be available to the public on PipetteBaby.com."
Continued Melo, "Building on our historical success with an antimalarial treatment, we are currently reviewing several of our fermentation-based molecules for potential efficacy in the treatment of COVID-19. We are quickly moving several of these into testing. In addition, we are currently ahead of expectations for our product shipments this quarter. During these unprecedented times, we are working hard at Amyris to keep our people safe and healthy while continuing to support the needs of consumers and making the world healthier."
About Amyris
Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Health & Wellness, Clean Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris applies its exclusive, advanced technology, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence to engineer yeast, that when combined with sugarcane syrup through fermentation, is converted to highly pure molecules for specialty ingredients. Amyris manufactures sustainably-sourced ingredients at industrial scale for B2B partners and further distribution to more than 3,000 of the world's top brands, reaching more than 200 million consumers. Amyris stands by its No Compromise® promise that everything it makes is sustainably sourced, performs better, costs less, has higher purity and is better for people and the planet than products made less sustainably. Amyris is proud to own three consumer brands - all built around clean ingredients with No Compromise®. They are Biossance™ clean beauty skincare, Pipette™ clean baby skincare and Purecane™, a zero-calorie sweetener that is naturally derived from sugarcane. More information about the company is available at www.amyris.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements, and any statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding production volume, timing and acceleration, launch schedule, efficacy of molecules as vaccine adjuvants, and potential utilization of fermentation-based molecules to use as treatment against COVID-19. These statements are based on management's current expectations and actual results and future events may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including risks related to Amyris's liquidity and ability to fund operating and capital expenses, risks related to potential delays or failures in development, production and commercialization of products, risks related to Amyris's reliance on third parties, and other risks detailed from time to time in filings Amyris makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Amyris disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
