EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq:AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company with leadership in Clean Health and Beauty markets through its consumer brands and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, announces that its first health and nutrition ingredient received a validation by a unanimous Panel of Medical Experts as Generally Recognized As Safe ("GRAS"). Following this successful validation, Amyris will submit an application for FDA GRAS approval of this ingredient (currently not being named due to partner's requirements), which has the highest level of purity available today at the lowest cost and is made from a sustainable production process using fermentation.
"We are very pleased with the medical Panel of Experts GRAS validation of our first health and nutrition ingredient. We are making very good progress with the development of ingredients in this category which are expected to develop into a comprehensive product line to advance our innovation leadership and support human health. The combination of our product offering and purity are unmatched in the industry and we believe this will lead to market success for this application of our technology," said John Melo, Amyris President and CEO.
About Amyris
Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Health & Wellness, Clean Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris uses an impressive array of exclusive technologies, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence. Our ingredients are included in over 3,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 200 million consumers. Amyris is proud to own three consumer brands - all built around its No Compromise® promise of clean ingredients: Biossance™ clean beauty skincare, Pipette™ clean baby skincare and Purecane™, a zero-calorie sweetener naturally derived from sugarcane. For more information, please visit www.amyris.com.
