EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq:AMRS), a global science and technology leader of pure, sustainable ingredients for the Health & Wellness, Clean Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets, today announced that initial production of its hand sanitizer has started with Allure Labs as its contract manufacturing and packaging partner. Amyris has also successfully replenished its popular baby wipes that have been out of stock in most channels as fast as they restock.
Last week, Amyris announced the launch of a new, safe and clean Pipette Baby branded hand sanitizer - that can be used by everyone - to help combat COVID-19. The company has rapidly scaled its manufacturing and supply chain to respond to the strong demand received since the announcement was made. Amyris is also announcing the successful restocking of its baby wipes that was sold out across most sales channels. The company has increased production orders to meet the increased need of consumers.
Sam Dhatt, Founder and CEO of Hayward, California-based Allure Labs commented: "We are proud to support Amyris' important endeavor to more quickly meet the critical need for hand sanitizer. The Pipette hand sanitizer product is different because it moisturizes effectively using squalane, – important when you're using it very frequently. We look forward to fast tracking the availability of this important new product for all the communities in need."
"Since announcing the introduction of our Pipette Hand Sanitizer product last week, we have received orders for over 70,000 units," said John Melo, Amyris President and CEO. "Our goal is to produce as much product as we can in the coming weeks to support our customers' needs. Also, we have received a significant number of requests from front line medical personnel and colleagues in the biotechnology industry to donate, and we are prioritizing these requests for delivery."
About Pipette
Pipette is a clean baby care brand with a mission to give every child the best start. We serve parents who strive to raise more conscious individuals while leaving behind a better planet for their children. With the same passion that led our scientists to ban over 2,000 potentially harmful ingredients from our labs and products, we've made protecting babies our goal by only using safe, necessary ingredients from pure and sustainable sources. With ultra-stringent standards of testing and safety, we create high quality clean formulations with sustainable packaging. Because we believe that when we make it easy for parents to take care of their little ones, we are taking care of our future and our planet. Pipettebaby.com
About Allure Labs
Allure Labs was founded in 1995 and specializes in increasingly meeting the demands of over 700 satisfied clients worldwide. Allure has expertise in formulating certified organic products, FDA registered and both over-the-counter (OTC) and non-OTC skincare products. Its clients range from specialty boutique businesses to large-scale retailers and wholesalers.
About Amyris
Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Health & Wellness, Clean Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris uses an impressive array of exclusive technologies, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence. We apply these technologies to generate yeast strains that convert sugarcane syrup to highly-pure molecules. We supply sustainably-sourced ingredients at industrial scale for B2B partners. Our ingredients are included in over 3,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 200 million consumers. Amyris is proud to own three consumer brands - all built around its No Compromise® promise of clean ingredients: Biossance™ clean beauty skincare, Pipette™ clean baby skincare and Purecane™, a zero-calorie sweetener naturally derived from sugarcane. More information about the company is available at www.amyris.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements, and any statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding production volume and timing, as well as demand for and pricing of its hand sanitizer product. These statements are based on management's current expectations and actual results and future events may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including risks related to Amyris's liquidity and ability to fund operating and capital expenses, risks related to potential delays or failures in development, production and commercialization of products, risks related to Amyris's reliance on third parties, and other risks detailed from time to time in filings Amyris makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Amyris disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Amyris, the Amyris logo, No Compromise, Biossance, Pipette, and Purecane are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.