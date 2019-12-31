DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cryotherapy - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Cryotherapy market worldwide is projected to grow by US$145.4 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 8.5%.
Cryosurgery Devices, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$176.5 Million by the year 2025, Cryosurgery Devices will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$6.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$6.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets.
In Japan, Cryosurgery Devices will reach a market size of US$14 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$24.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific.
All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include:
- Brymill Cryogenic Systems
- CooperSurgical, Inc.
- Cryoconcepts LP
- ERBE Elektromedizin GmbH
- Galil Medical Ltd.
- Impact Cryotherapy
- Kriosystem Life
- Medtronic BV
- Metrum Cryoflex Sp. z o.o., Sp. K.
- Professional Products
- US Cryotherapy
- Zimmer Medizinsysteme
Key Topics Covered
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Cryotherapy Market to Register Moderate Growth
- Cryosurgery Devices to Dominate Market Growth
- An Overview of Various Cryotherapy Technologies, Safety Values, and Temperature Ranges
- Increasing Attention towards Cryotherapy to Support Market Growth
- Myriad End-Use Applications to Bolster Demand
- North American Region to Register Highest Share
- Percentage Breakdown of Cryotherapy Market (in USD Million) by Region: (2017-2026E)
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Cryotherapy Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- An Overview of Leading Market Players
- Percentage Breakdown of Market Shares by Leading Players: 2017
- New Product Launches to Propel Market Demand
- Partnerships/Agreements to Support Market Growth
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rise in Sports Injuries to Propel Market Demand
- Common Injury Types by Sport among People around 25 to 40 Years of Age
- Percentage Breakdown of Common Injury by Type
- Total Number of Sport Injuries by Sport Type: 2017
- Increasing Popularity of Cryotherapy among Athletes to Drive Market Growth
- Increasing Number of Minimally Invasive Procedures to Propel Market Growth
- Percentage Growth Rate of Minimally Invasive Procedures from 2013-2019
- Gradual Increase in Cancer Cases to Support Market Demand
- Percentage Share of Worldwide Cancer Affected Patients by Age: 1990-2017
- Higher Incidence of Cardiac Diseases to Propel Market Growth
- Top Ten Worldwide Death Causes: 2016
- Lack of Medical Evidence to Restrict Market Growth
- Product Overview
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3hh84k
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716