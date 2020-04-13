AUSTIN, Texas, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lydia McClure, Ph.D., a University of Texas at Austin-educated virologist who serves as Research Bridge Partners' Vice President of Scientific Partnerships, is an expert on the roles of federal funding and academic research in developing scientific breakthroughs that address critical public needs.
The former head of the National Science Foundation Innovation Corps (NSF I-Corps), which enables the transformation of scientific research for society's benefit, McClure is available to speak with members of the news media about issues:
- The means by which federal funds are deployed to advance research projects focused on COVID-19;
- The role of academic research labs, where the bulk of federal funds are invested, in developing a vaccine, treatment, and digital health response for COVID-19;
- The steps required to effectively and efficiently commercialize scientific responses to COVID-19 for the public's benefit.
About Research Bridge Partners
Research Bridge Partners is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) that enhances the societal and economic returns on America's investment in research universities by bridging mid-continent university innovators and commercialization resources nationally. Founded by Isaac Barchas and Reid Hoffman, the organization manages a seed fund that accepts only program-related investment from other charities in furthering its tax-exempt charitable, education and scientific purposes. In so doing, Research Bridge Partners mobilizes mission-focused resources to advance science in the public interest through strategic startup creation at mid-continent research universities.