NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Frontline COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) will hold a special webinar for the nation's teachers on how they can protect themselves and return to the classroom safely using a scientifically proven, inexpensive medicine & vitamin regimen.
The webinar will take place on Friday, February 19 at 7:00PM ET. Registration is required for the free one-hour event, featuring Dr. Eric Osgood, FLCCC Clinical Advisor.
"Teachers are re-entering the classroom for in-person learning— in many cases without access to vaccinations," said Dr. Osgood, who is the Medical Director of Mission Hospitalists at St. Francis Medical Center in Trenton, New Jersey. "My goal for this webinar is to equip teachers with a sound, balanced, and accurate picture of the existing data for the FLCCC's I-MASK+ Prevention & Early Treatment Protocol, and a proper perspective as to how current medical science on ivermectin translates into preventive practice in general. That way, they can decide for themselves whether to seek this treatment."
The I-Mask+ Protocol is centered around ivermectin, a well-known, FDA-approved anti-parasite drug that has been used successfully for more than four decades to treat onchocerciasis (river blindness) and other parasitic diseases. It is one of the safest drugs known to medical science. Ivermectin is on the WHO's list of essential medicines, and has been given more than 4 billion times around the globe. The developers of ivermectin were awarded won the Nobel prize in 2015 for the medicine's global and historic impacts in eradicating endemic parasitic infections in many parts of the world. The FLCCC's medical discovery of a rapidly growing published medical evidence base, demonstrating ivermectin's unique and highly potent ability to inhibit SARS-CoV-2 replication and to suppress inflammation, prompted the FLCCC team—comprised of renowned, highly published Critical Care physician/scholars— to recommend the use of ivermectin for prevention and treatment in all stages of COVID-19.
"What this means is that if the I-MASK+ Protocol is taken for prophylaxis (prevention), then it is most unlikely that the individual will become infected with COVID-19," said Dr. Pierre Kory, President and Chief Medical Officer of the FLCCC Alliance. "Furthermore, if early symptoms of COVID-19 appear, the I-MASK+ Protocol should be used to effectively stop disease progression. What we know through the scientific data is that ivermectin is extremely effective in every stage of COVID-19 disease, but appears most effective in preventing people from becoming ill with COVID."
Throughout the country, teachers have expressed fear and hesitancy about going back into the classroom for in-person learning—even though some say they may lose their jobs if they do not return to work. "I think it is extremely unsafe and I am in fear for my life," said one teacher from Chicago. The teachers say they're most worried about the coronavirus spreading at schools, and how that might endanger their students, themselves and their own families."
For more information on the I-MASK+ Protocol and the MATH+ Hospital Treatment protocol, please visit http://www.flccc.net.
Any medical information presented here is solely for educational purposes. Always seek advice from your physician with any questions you may have regarding your health or medical condition.
The FLCCC Alliance was organized in March, 2020 by a group of highly published, world renowned Critical Care physician/scholars – with the academic support of allied physicians from around the world – to research and develop lifesaving protocols for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 in all stages of illness. Their MATH+ Hospital Treatment Protocol – introduced in March, 2020, has saved thousands of patients who were critically ill with COVID-19. Now, the FLCCC's new I-Mask+ Prophylaxis and Early At-Home Outpatient Treatment Protocol with Ivermectin has been released – and is a potential solution to the global pandemic.
