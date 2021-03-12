TORONTO, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forensic genetic genealogy is a powerful tool for investigative lead generation for the identification of unknown remains, solving cold cases and exonerating the innocent. The traditional forensic genetic genealogy workflow combines a DNA profile generated using microarrays with a database to identify genetic relatives. Though this method has successfully resolved over 200 cases, it fails to address the challenges of forensic samples and operational laboratories, introducing consumer privacy concerns, broken chain of custody, and limited implementation utility.
An improved forensic genetic genealogy workflow, leveraging the ForenSeq Kintelligence Kit and GEDmatch PRO from Verogen, addresses these limitations by combining targeted sequencing designed for poor-quality samples with a new algorithm for calculating long-range kinship, on a platform that can be readily integrated into an operational setting.
This webinar will walk through the typical forensic genetic genealogy workflow and compare how the improved process performs against the traditional and alternative approaches, both in assay sensitivity and analysis performance. There will be a mock case study, demonstrating sample confirmation out to a second cousin. This will include a detailed look at the interpretation and statistical results of the targeted assay compared to array-based direct-to-consumer genotyping. Practical considerations for implementation into an operational laboratory, as well as best practices and tips for success, will also be shared.
Join Daniela Cuenca, Senior Criminalist in the California Department of Justice Jan Bashinski DNA Laboratory, in a live webinar on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. EDT (4pm BST/UK) to hear more about this improved approach to generating investigative leads with forensic genetic genealogy.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit An Improved Method for Forensic Genetic Genealogy in an Operational Crime Lab.
ABOUT VEROGEN
Verogen is a dedicated developer of human identification products for sequencing and analysis of forensic genomic samples. Working closely with the forensic community, Verogen places exceptional value on flexible, scalable solutions that deliver reliable results. For more information, please visit http://www.verogen.com.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Ayesha Rashid, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x 272, arashid@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks