This pipeline guide Global Anal Cancer Pipeline Review, H1 2020, provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Anal Cancer (Oncology), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.
The Anal Cancer (Oncology) pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Anal Cancer and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, IND/CTA Filed and Preclinical stages are 1, 20, 16, 1 and 5 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Phase I stages comprises 1 molecules, respectively.
Anal Cancer (Oncology) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.
Scope
- The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Anal Cancer (Oncology).
- The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Anal Cancer (Oncology) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.
- The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.
- The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.
- The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Anal Cancer (Oncology) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.
- The pipeline guide evaluates Anal Cancer (Oncology) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.
- The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.
- The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Anal Cancer (Oncology)
Reasons to Buy
- Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.
- Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.
- Find and recognize significant and varied types of therapeutics under development for Anal Cancer (Oncology).
- Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.
- Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.
- Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying key players and it's most promising pipeline therapeutics.
- Formulate corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Anal Cancer (Oncology) pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.
- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.
- Adjust the therapeutic portfolio by recognizing discontinued projects and understand from the know-how what drove them from pipeline.
Key Topics Covered
- Introduction
- Anal Cancer - Overview
- Anal Cancer - Therapeutics Development
- Anal Cancer - Therapeutics Assessment
- Anal Cancer - Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development
- Anal Cancer - Drug Profiles
- Anal Cancer - Dormant Projects
- Anal Cancer - Discontinued Products
- Anal Cancer - Product Development Milestones
Companies Mentioned
- Antiva Biosciences Inc
- AstraZeneca PLC
- Bayer AG
- BeiGene Ltd
- Beijing Kangle Guardian Biotechnology Co Ltd
- Biomimetix JV LLC
- BNOAT Oncology Inc
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
- Cleveland BioLabs Inc
- Cue Biopharma Inc
- CytomX Therapeutics Inc
- Eisai Co Ltd
- Eli Lilly and Co
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Fujifilm Holdings Corp
- Genentech Inc
- Gilead Sciences Inc
- Hookipa Pharma Inc
- IMV Inc
- Incyte Corp
- Invectys SA
- ISA Pharmaceuticals BV
- Merck & Co Inc
- Merck KGaA
- Mereo Biopharma Group PLC
- Molecular Partners AG
- Onconova Therapeutics Inc
- Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- PDS Biotechnology Corp
- Privo Technologies Inc
- Sierra Oncology Inc
- Sotio AS
- SQZ Biotechnologies Co
- THEVAX Genetics Vaccine USA Inc
- Transgene SA
- Turnstone Biologics Inc
- Virion Therapeutics LLC
- Xencor Inc
