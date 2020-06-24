NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Excipients have been a part of the pharmaceutical industry and their demand is expected to increase during the forecast period.This is owing to their ability to perform various functions such as improving the stability of the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), modifying drug release, and masking taste.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916452/?utm_source=PRN
Expanding patient base coupled with the need to develop cost-effective drugs has led to the growth of generics.This has simultaneously driven the need of excipients that can be successfully utilized for these drugs.
Excipients impart no medicinal properties to the drug; they have well-defined roles ranging from protecting the API to easing the manufacturing process.Factors such as patent expiration of blockbuster drugs, which will consequently boost the demand for generic drugs, and increasing demand for patient-compliant drugs have boosted the demand for oral solid dosage excipients.
However, a stringent regulatory process is one of the roadblocks to the development of novel excipients. Long development timelines, high investment into R&D, and chances of failure have prevented manufacturers from developing novel excipients. For instance, antioxidants such as ascorbic acid are used in combination with compounds that are prone to oxidation, hence improving the efficiency of the formulation.Areas of Growth:Continuous manufacturing technology has gained prominence in the solid drug manufacturing arena. Although traditional processes are still incorporated in the continuous process line, the requirement of ingredients has differed. Therefore, there is a need for excipients that are well suited for the continuous process. The rise in the geriatric, children and mentally-disabled population has increased the demand for flexible oral dosage formulations including chewable tablets and lozenges. With the influx of such flexible oral solid dosage formations, the demand for excipients compatible with them has subsequently increased.Regional Analysis:North America has dominated the market and is expected to sustain this position during the forecast period. Strong economic growth increases the affordability quotient, which results in an increased demand for better healthcare services in the region. Asia-Pacific (APAC), on the other hand, is expected to witness the highest growth during the period of this study.Competitive Structure:In terms of market participation, Tier 1 companies including BASF, Ashland, Evonik, and Roquette occupied a share of around 45%-55% thus dominating the market. Tier 2 companies held a share of 25%-35%, followed by Tier 3 companies with a share of 10%-15%. Moreover, Tier 1 and Tier 2 companies have adopted strategies like partnerships and acquisitions to expand their customer base and establish a global presence.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916452/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001