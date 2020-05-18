DUBLIN, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blood Bags Market By Product (Single Blood Bag, Double Blood Bag, Triple Blood Bag, Quadruple Blood Bag, Penta Blood Bag), By Type (Collection Bag, Transfer Bag), By Volume, By Material, By End-User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Blood Bags Market is expected to grow at robust CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rising incidences of blood-related disorders and increasing number of road accidents that required blood transfusion.
Additionally, government initiatives to boost healthcare sector, rising number of hospitals, blood banks and other healthcare centers are driving the growth of blood bags market across the globe. Growing awareness over blood donation among citizens is also propelling the demand for blood bags around the globe.
Blood bags are used for the storage, collection, transfusion, and transportation of blood along with the blood components such as RBC, WBC, and blood platelets. Additionally, they also prevent the blood from coagulation and contamination. However, the hazardous waste created by the excessive usage of blood bags might prove to be a restraining factor for the growth of blood bags market. Moreover, stringent regulation by the governments for healthcare practices or services is anticipated to impede the market growth.
The market is segmented based on product, type, volume, material, end-user, and region. Based on product, the market is segmented into single blood bag, double blood bag, triple blood bag, quadruple blood bag and penta blood bag. Among them, the single blood bags segment is undergoing fastest growth owing to rise in the number of blood transfusion procedures, increasing number of trauma and accident cases, and growing incidences of various blood related disorders.
Regionally, the blood bag market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the blood bags market in terms of volume and value in the coming years because of the increase in demand towards the sterility aspects, storage, transfusion and transportation of blood and its components. The region is also undergoing rapid development phase, especially in healthcare sector and construction of hospitals & health clinics is also increasing, which is anticipated to positively impact growth of the market until 2025.
Rising awareness about the benefits of blood donations is a major boost for the blood bags manufacturers. The companies are focusing on bringing innovative and environment friendly products to hold their dominance in the blood bags market globally.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2015-2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Period: 2021-2025
Objective of the Study
- To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Blood Bags Market from 2015 to 2018.
- To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Blood Bags Market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.
- To classify and forecast the Global Blood Bags Market based on product, type, volume, material, end-user, company and regional distribution.
- To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Blood Bags Market.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Blood Bags Market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Blood Bags Market.
- To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Blood Bags Market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Blood Bags Market.
- To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Blood Bags Market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. Global Blood Bags Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value & Volume
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Product (Single Blood Bag, Double Blood Bag, Triple Blood Bag, Quadruple Blood Bag, Penta Blood Bag)
5.2.2. By Type (Collection Bag, Transfer Bag)
5.2.3. By Volume (100ml, 150ml, 250ml, 300ml, 350ml, 400ml, 450ml, 500ml)
5.2.4. By Material (PVC, PET, Others)
5.2.5. By End-user (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Center, Blood Banks, Others)
5.2.6. By Company (2019)
5.2.7. By Region
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index
6. Asia-Pacific Blood Bags Market Outlook
7. Europe Blood Bags Market Outlook
8. North America Blood Bags Market Outlook
9. South America Blood Bags Market Outlook
10. Middle East & Africa Blood Bags Market Outlook
11. Market Trends & Developments
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. Competition Outlook
12.2. Players Profiled (Leading Companies)
12.2.1. Terumo Corporation
12.2.2. Maco Pharma International GmbH
12.2.3. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA
12.2.4. Grifols S.A.
12.2.5. Innvol Medical India Limited
12.2.6. Neomedic Limited
12.2.7. Teleflex Incorporated
12.2.8. Qingdao Sinoland International Trade Co. Ltd.
12.2.9. The Metrix Company Ltd.
12.2.10. B L Life Sciences Private Limited
12.2.11. Mitra Industries Pvt. Ltd.
12.2.12. Suru International Private Ltd.
12.2.13. HLL Lifecare Limited
12.2.14. JMS Co. Ltd.
12.2.15. Demophorius Healthcare Ltd.
12.2.16. Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc.
12.2.17. Poly Medicure Ltd.
12.2.18. Shanghai Transfusion Technology Co. Ltd.
12.2.19. AdvaCare Pharma
12.2.20. Troge Medical GmbH
13. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yuhe7i
