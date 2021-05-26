LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A May 11 article on Popular Science reports on an anthropology study that was able to determine the diet of ancient humans based on fossilized teeth. The article says teeth are the only parts of the body that fossilize while people are still alive, which can provide insight into the past. In this particular case, researchers found that ancient humans ate plenty of carbs and starchy foods based on their plaque buildup which – in the absence of any real oral hygiene or medicine – no doubt led to tooth loss and other issues. Burbank-based Dr. Bostani's Advanced Dental says that, while it's exciting to learn about ancient people's teeth, it's good to know that modern humans can and should visit their dentist regularly to remove plaque buildup because of its potentially harmful effects on oral health.
Dr. Bostani's Advanced Dental notes that a buildup of plaque and tartar—which is essentially hardened plaque—can cause many oral ailments. The center lists gum disease, tooth discoloration, and staining, as well as tooth decay or loss as examples of the negative effects of buildup. The more severe symptoms have also been linked to potentially life-threatening conditions such as an increased risk of heart disease and Alzheimer's.
The center notes that, fortunately, serious plaque and tartar buildup are easy to avoid and a good dental hygiene routine can go a long way. This means brushing and flossing after every meal, limiting sugary and acidic foods, and perhaps most importantly, visiting a dentist for regular cleanings and checkups. The center says that buildup—or other ailments—can develop even in patients with flawless dental routines. Visiting a dental office for a quick check simply ensures that everything is as it should be.
Dr. Bostani's Advanced Dental also says that, unlike ancient humans, modern humans can do something about plaque buildup if it occurs. A dental exam will reveal the extent of said buildup and present options for treatment, which can range anywhere from routine cleaning to a more advanced procedure like scaling and root planing (sometimes referred to as a "deep cleaning"). If discoloration or staining occurs as a result of plaque buildup, cosmetic options also exist that can return teeth to a more natural and attractive appearance, the center adds.
Readers can learn more about Dr. Bostani's Advanced Dental by visiting the center's website at https://drbostani.com/ or by calling (818) 975-3073. The center is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 to 6:00 and one Saturday per month.
Media Contact
Dr. Payam Bostani, Dr. Bostani's Advanced Dental, (818) 975-3073, bob@cyberset.com
SOURCE Dr. Bostani's Advanced Dental