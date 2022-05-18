Ancor Capital Partners is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, STATinMED Research, recently launched RWD Insights Direct and an accompanying website http://www.RWDInsightsDirect.com to help healthcare companies enhance real-world decision-making.
SOUTHLAKE, Texas, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ancor Capital Partners is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, STATinMED Research (or the "Company"), recently launched RWD Insights Direct and an accompanying website http://www.RWDInsightsDirect.com to help healthcare companies enhance real-world decision-making.
RWD Insights Direct provides timely real-world insights delivered on a regular basis using all-payer medical and pharmacy claims data encompassing more than 80% of the U.S. healthcare system. With de-identified patient-level data across all-provider types and channels and just a 30-day lag, deep insights are shared in days, not months, for fast integration to support business needs.
Wendy Shusko, Chief Executive Officer of STATinMED Research, expressed her enthusiasm about the new service offering. "It's exciting to witness the power of direct, data-driven insights in the broader healthcare arena. We are helping companies understand the demand for and value of their healthcare products, services, equipment, and procedures."
With RWD Insights Direct, Jason Drenning, PhD, Chief Commercial Officer, believes the company will continue to set a course to be one of the top real-world, data-driven insight providers. "We have a strong, talented team and are poised for success as we build relationships with new healthcare customers."
About Ancor Capital Partners
Ancor Capital Partners, founded in 1994, is a Dallas-based private investment firm that invests in lower middle market companies. Ancor is focused on helping companies reach their next level of growth. Ancor's experienced investment team has the acumen, expertise, and resources to invest wisely in existing successful companies through private equity buyouts. As a seasoned operating partner, Ancor works to operationally optimize businesses, maximize growth opportunities, and instill a lasting culture. With a proven track record of over 50 successful acquisitions to date, Ancor targets investments in the healthcare, industrials, consumer staples, and emerging industries. For more information, please visit: http://www.ancorcapital.com.
