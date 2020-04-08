ORLANDO, Fla., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Andor Health announces that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Clinical Center will deploy the ThinkAndor™ mobile platform to improve overall clinical research team collaboration and communication.
The NIH Clinical Center is one of 27 NIH institutes and centers on the frontlines of global medical research and discovery of new therapies to prevent and treat diseases such as cancer, COVID-19, diabetes, hepatitis, and HIV/AIDS. The NIH Clincial Center has about 1,600 clinical research studies in progress.
The NIH Clinical Center will implement the ThinkAndor mobile care team collaboration platform to push critical signals from electronic medical record (EMR) and patient engagement systems to help streamline and simplify clinical operational workflows for clinical studies. For example, the NIH will use ThinkAndor to deliver real-time notifications such as COVID-19 education, screenings and configurable emergency notifications to staff and patients.
"Andor Health is extremely proud to partner with the prestigious National Institutes of Health Clinical Center," said Andor Health President Marlin Hutchens. "Our ThinkAndor mobile platform will deliver critical, real-time notifications to NIH research teams, care providers and clinical trial subjects to enhance overall operational efficiency and clinical care team collaboration and communication."
Powered by artificial intelligence, voice and video technologies, Andor Health's ThinkAndor platform delivers critical, context-sensitive intelligence from disparate EMR systems across all care settings. Providers, clinical research teams and staff can use AI-enabled voice commands to quickly access content, configure workflows, and curate relevant notifications and required actions.
ThinkAndor continually monitors all the signals across EMR systems, pushing actionable, just-in-time intelligence to clinicians. As a result, clinicians have access to a single view of relevant patient information, regardless of EMR or care setting, enabling real-time mobile care team collaboration across the care continuum. ThinkAndor is natively integrated with Microsoft® Teams, providing an integrated collaboration toolset for sharing documents, and conducting persistent chat conversations and clinician meetings with audio, video, screen sharing, recording and transcription features.
About Andor Health
At Andor Health, our mission is to change the way care teams connect and collaborate. By harnessing artificial intelligence, machine learning, and voice and video technologies, our mobile platform unlocks data stored in disparate electronic medical record (EMR) systems to deliver real-time actionable intelligence to care teams – both inside and outside of their enterprise. By optimizing communication workflows, our solutions accelerate time to treatment, decrease clinician burnout and drive better patient outcomes. For more information, visit Andor Health or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Media Contact:
Sheryl Roehl
Andor Health
Email: Sheryl.Roehl@AndorHealth.com
404.434.5330