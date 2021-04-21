PASADENA, Calif., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pasadena plastic surgeon Dr. Andre Panossian is honored to receive the Mend Award for his dedication in providing his surgical expertise to the Mending Kids Organization. The award ceremony will be conducted during the organization's Imagine Gala 2021 to be held on the 17th of April. The Mending Kids Organization is celebrating its 16th year and Dr. Panossian's Mend Award will coincide with a special opportunity to showcase the work that is being done across the world. The event will feature special guests, auctions and entertainment for everyone.
The goal of Mending Kids is to provide free life-changing, and often, life-saving, surgical care for children in need across the globe. Valuable medical care is provided by high-level specialists in their respective fields. Besides hands-on surgical care, the organization helps communities obtain the education they need to become self-sustaining for their own future medical needs. Mending Kids volunteers liaise with local medical staff to provide an umbrella of services for those in need.
While many organizations provide volunteer healthcare globally, providing much-needed surgery is more of a rarity and is invaluable for the communities Mending Kids serves. The founder of the organization began her journey in serving others when tragedy struck her own family. Since then, Mending Kids has helped children around the world receive essential surgery and live normal, happy, healthy childhoods.
Being a surgeon at the top of his field, Dr. Panossian gravitated naturally to Mending Kids and its mission. Dr. Panossian is known for his expertise in craniofacial surgery and plastic surgery. In addition to traditional plastic surgery procedures including rhinoplasty and facelifts, Dr. Panossian is a leader in reconstruction for facial paralysis and vascular anomalies. He provides reconstructive surgery for pediatrics and migraines while being one of only a few plastic surgeons able to treat kids with facial paralysis and neurofibromatosis.
Andre Panossian, MD draws his motivation from an innate drive to help others. As a volunteer with Mending Kids for over a decade, Dr. Panossian provides his surgical skills to children who travel to the United States from across the world. Being of Armenian heritage, Dr. Panossian started a Mending Kids mission to Armenia in 2015. Apart from surgical procedures in the capital city of Yerevan, Dr. Panossian also provides vital education for medical students during his yearly pilgrimages to Armenia. The goal is to share valuable know-how that can be applied by the local surgeons to benefit as many children as possible.
Dr. Panossian is a board-certified plastic surgeon. His Harvard training, combined with the experience derived from his practice and his use of the latest medical technology allows Dr. Panossian to achieve life-changing results. Dr. Panossian has received recognition from news organizations and medical publications alike. His clients in Pasadena, CA, include A-list celebrities and top public figures. Dr. Panossian's reputation as a caring and highly-competent surgeon makes him a respected figure in the medical community.
To find more about Dr. Panossian's services or volunteer work, fill out the contact form on his website.
