NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The anesthesia devices market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market size is expected to grow by USD 1.78 bn from 2020 to 2025, according to Technavio. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.
Anesthesia Devices Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the anesthesia devices market include Ambu AS, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Smiths Group Plc, and Teleflex Inc. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:
- Ambu AS - The company offers products, namely AuraGain Disposable Laryngeal Mask, SPUR II - Disposable Resuscitator, and other products.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG - The company offers spinal needles, namely Spinocan, Penca. It also offers epidural anesthetic equipment, peripheral/regional anesthetic equipment, and other products.
- Becton, Dickinson and Co. - The company offers products such as IVAC PCAM syringe pump, Alaris PK Syringe Pump and other products.
- Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA - The company offers and anesthesia device platform known as Drager Atlan A350/A350 XL.
- General Electric Co. - The company offers Avance CS Anesthesia Delivery System, Aisys CS Anesthesia Delivery System and other products.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Anesthesia Devices Market size
- Anesthesia Devices Market trends
- Anesthesia Devices Market industry analysis
Anesthesia Devices Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Product
- Anesthesia Delivery Machines
- Anesthesia Monitors
- Anesthesia Vaporizers
- Anesthesia Disposables
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
Anesthesia Devices Market 2021-2025: Revenue-generating Product Segments
The anesthesia delivery machines segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Mobile anesthesia delivery machines are mounted on a trolley or compact machines that can be easily transported from one location to another. They are ideal for remote community hospitals and field use owing to the mobility and ease of use features. Hence, owing to these advantages, many end-users are increasingly adopting mobile anesthesia delivery machines.
Anesthesia Devices Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist anesthesia devices market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the anesthesia devices market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the anesthesia devices market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of anesthesia devices market vendors
Anesthesia Devices Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.2%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 1.78 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.75
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, China, Japan, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Ambu AS, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Smiths Group Plc, and Teleflex Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Healthcare equipment
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Anesthesia delivery machines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Anesthesia delivery machines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Anesthesia delivery machines - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Anesthesia monitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Anesthesia monitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Anesthesia monitors - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Anesthesia vaporizers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Anesthesia vaporizers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Anesthesia vaporizers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Anesthesia disposables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Anesthesia disposables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Anesthesia disposables - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 37: Key leading countries
- 7.8 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 42: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 43: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Ambu AS
- Exhibit 45: Ambu AS - Overview
- Exhibit 46: Ambu AS - Business segments
- Exhibit 47: Ambu AS - Key offerings
- Exhibit 48: Ambu AS - Segment focus
- 10.4 B. Braun Melsungen AG
- 10.5 Becton, Dickinson and Co.
- Exhibit 54: Becton, Dickinson and Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 55: Becton, Dickinson and Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 56: Becton, Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 57: Becton, Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
- Exhibit 58: Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA - Overview
- Exhibit 59: Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA - Business segments
- Exhibit 60: Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA - Key news
- Exhibit 61: Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 62: Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA - Segment focus
- 10.7 General Electric Co.
- Exhibit 63: General Electric Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 64: General Electric Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 65: General Electric Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 66: General Electric Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 67: General Electric Co. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Koninklijke Philips NV
- Exhibit 68: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 70: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news
- Exhibit 71: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 72: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus
- 10.9 Medtronic Plc
- Exhibit 73: Medtronic Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Medtronic Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 75: Medtronic Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 76: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus
- 10.10 Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 78: Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 79: Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 80: Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 81: Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Smiths Group Plc
- Exhibit 82: Smiths Group Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 83: Smiths Group Plc - Product and service
- Exhibit 84: Smiths Group Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 85: Smiths Group Plc - Key offerings
- 10.12 Teleflex Inc.
- Exhibit 86: Teleflex Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 87: Teleflex Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 88: Teleflex Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 89: Teleflex Inc. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 91: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 93: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations
