SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellation Research announced Angel MedFlight Worldwide Air Ambulance Chief Development Officer, Paul Green, was recognized on its 2021 Business Transformation 150, an elite list of executives leading business transformation efforts around the globe.
Digital leaders have been greatly challenged this year by a perfect storm of disruptions due to COVID-19, generational shifts in the workforce, a hypercompetitive new customer experience landscape, and the relentless march of exponential digital change, among other factors. The BT150 nomination process took these influences to heart this year to make sure the list genuinely reflects today's world and leading trends.
Angel MedFlight (AMF) leverages its technology and innovative platform to successfully remove geographic barriers to help patients get to their next level of care across the country. Over the last 24 months, AMF's platform and industry-leading approach was featured in a Verizon Wireless spot, VMware Impact article, a Salesforce and Amazon Partner Story, and most recently, the executive team won the 2019 Innovator of the Year Award during the Arizona Governor's Celebration of Innovation Awards in collaboration with the Arizona Commerce Department.
"Our success is driven from our ability to not only deliver best-in-class clinical care, but also to do so in a quick and innovative way. If we look at all the groundbreaking projects and success we have had over the last few years, Paul Green is not only a constant, he's leading the charge," said Andrew Bess, Chief Executive Officer. "Paul is unusually creative and more importantly, an audacious dreamer never satisfied by mediocracy."
About Paul Green
With more than 20 years of IT experience, Paul's technology-infused leadership adds an exciting dimension to his role as Chief Development Officer. His creativity and boundary-pushing initiatives drive patient-centered solutions that result in greater care and service. Paul joined Angel MedFlight as CIO in 2014 to strengthen the company's IT capability in support of its continued growth. In 2018, Paul was named the Chief Development Officer to lead the company's technology and business development initiatives. In 2019, Paul spearheaded national media attention for AMF technology features with VMware, Amazon, and Verizon.
"Our approach is based on the premise that anything is possible. We owe it to our patients, our employees, and our community to create the best sustainable solution," Paul Green said. "Success in business is rooted on solving a problem for the consumer. Technology helps us decode innovation. The balance rests in effort."
Executives on the Business Transformation 150 list demonstrate an understanding of how the business environment is transforming in response to digital and exponential technologies, and these leaders are preparing their companies to excel during and after the transformation.
About Angel MedFlight Worldwide Air Ambulance
Angel MedFlight Worldwide Air Ambulance Services partners with healthcare providers to safely transport patients from anywhere in the world for the life-changing care they need. Our in-house patient advocates manage the complete insurance preauthorization process, and our team of flight coordinators are available 24/7 so patients can reach the highest quality of care as soon as possible. Angel MedFlight and their aviation Part 135 partners use a jet fleet of medically-configured aircraft for critical care and smoother, faster travel. Visit Angel MedFlight.com or Facebook to learn more.
To see more awards and recognition for Angel MedFlight
