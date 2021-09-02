WEST ISLIP, N.Y., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States and while melanoma, the most serious form of skin cancer, rarely develops before age 20, its incidence is rising rapidly in children and adolescents. Just one blistering sunburn in childhood increases the risk of developing melanoma later in life. "Infants and babies are particularly vulnerable to sun damage," says Angie Seelal a Registered Physician Assistant with Advanced Dermatology, P.C. "They have skin that is thin and delicate and has not yet developed all the melanin – the natural skin pigment that provides some protection from the sun – they will have when they're older. It is vital for parents to protect infants from the sun's damaging ultra-violet rays from birth and at every age."
The best way for parents to protect newborns and infants age of six months and younger is to keep them out of sun. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the American Academy of Pediatrics do not recommend using sunscreen on infants because their sensitive skin is more vulnerable to sunscreen's side effects, such as rashes. Ms. Seelal offers the following tips for protection from the sun's harmful rays:
- Keep infants out of direct sunlight. Look for natural shade – walk on the shady side of the street – or create your own shade with a beach umbrella or a shield on your stroller. Do not drape a blanket over a stroller as it poses a risk of possible suffocation or overheating; use the stroller's hood or canopy or attach a special parasol to the side.
- Consider using a UV shield or window film over any car windows that allow sunlight to reach the baby's car seat.
- Dress the baby in a wide-brimmed hat (not a baseball cap!) and in lightweight but tightly-woven clothing that covers the arms and legs. If fabric is sheer enough to see through, it is not sufficiently protective. Consider special clothing labeled with an ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) of 30 or more that has sun protection built in.
- Look for baby-sized sunglasses that filter out UVA and UVB rays and that have a soft elastic strap to keep them on. Experts estimate that 80% of UV damage to our eyes is done before the age of 18 and early protection is needed to prevent eye problems later. Sun damage to the eyes is even greater when the sun is reflected off a bright surface like water, sand, or snow.
- Stay indoors between 10am and 4pm, the hours when the sun's ultra-violet (UV) rays are strongest. If you must be out during those hours, stay in the shade and shield the child.
After six months, all the above measures still apply but you can now add sunscreen to your protective efforts. Choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen that is hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, and has an SPF of at least 30. Look for sunscreen that contains zinc oxide and titanium dioxide; these ingredients physically block the sun's rays and are not absorbed into the skin. Test the sunscreen first on a small patch of skin to make sure it doesn't cause irritation. Apply it thirty minutes before going outside, cover all exposed areas, including the backs of the hands. If your child will be partaking in water activities, make sure to look for a formula that is water-resistant and re-apply every two hours or after swimming or sweating.
"These protective measures against sun damage, including sunscreen, apply year round," says Ms. Seelal. "In winter, glare from snow intensifies the sun's rays and can cause serious sunburn. And at any time of year, clouds don't block the sun's rays; they just filter them. Protecting babies from the sun and teaching children good sun-care habits from an early age will play dividends for them in healthy skin throughout their lives."
