RICHLAND, Wash., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AngioSoma, Inc. (OTCBB: SOAN) has selected Bay Capital as its investment advisors. New York Bay Capital was awarded the AngioSoma, Inc. contract due to its significant experience working with healthcare organizations.
Headquartered in Richland, Washington, AngioSoma, Inc. is a fast-growing company focused on providing medical research, development and treatments for Multiple Sclerosis and others diseases. Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a chronic disease in which the immune system of the individual attacks the central nervous system and affects the nerve cells. The disease can manifest with a wide range of neurological symptoms and can progress to total physical and cognitive disability. AngioSoma's mission is to help people begin their journeys to health by finding cures for disease.
AngioSoma is currently preparing to launch a campaign to gain regulatory clearance for the worldwide treatment of MS patients based on their licensing agreement with 7 to Stand, Inc. for the exclusive global rights to U.S. patent 10,610,592 issued to Fabrizio de Silvestri, Terni, Italy, as the inventor of a potential MS treatment on April 7, 2020.
Regulatory clearance is a time-intensive process that requires a solid team. Part of that team includes New York Bay Capital. With their global healthcare expertise, their team solves one piece of the puzzle.
"We are thrilled to be working with New York Bay Capital," said James C. Katzaroff, President and CEO, AngioSoma, Inc. "As a company with research and products designed to cure various diseases, we want to equip medical professionals with much more aggressive care options. We selected New York Bay Capital because their values, history, experience, and mission are consistent with ours."
New York Bay Capital (http://www.nybaycapital.com) is a New York-based boutique cross-border firm experienced in providing financial advisory services in connection with mergers, acquisitions and capital raising initiatives primarily for foreign clients. The firm serves the growing demand for independent, partner-level advice by clients.
"We are very pleased that AngioSoma, Inc. will be working with New York Capital," said Joseph J. Ceccarelli, General Counsel and Executive Vice President for New York Bay Capital. "We are thrilled to help AngioSoma bring cures to the forefront of our healthcare system."
About AngioSoma, Inc.
AngioSoma is a healthcare company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective and high-quality healthcare solutions to the medical community.
Learn more at http://www.muscles4U.com and htttps://muscles4u.blogstop.com. Stay up to date at Twitter: @tweetmuscles4u, Instagram and Facebook. For more information on AngioSoma, please visit http://www.angiosoma.com.
About New York Bay Capital
Founded in 2013, New York Bay Capital is a New York City, New York-based investment bank. The firm provides financial advisory services in connection with mergers, acquisitions, capital raising, and corporate restructuring to its clients. New York Bay Capital caters to hotels, resorts, fintech, film production, e-commerce, food, optical fiber, power plants, fintech, virtual reality, and cannabis sectors. For more information about New York Bay Capital please us online at http://www.nybaycapital.com.
