BAUDETTE, Minn., July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("ANI") (Nasdaq: ANIP) today announced the acquisition of Fluconazole Tablets USP, 50mg, 100mg, 150mg, and 200mg from a private company for $3.0 million. The current annual U.S. market for this product is approximately $40 million, according to IQVIA/IMS Health.
Patrick Walsh, ANI's Interim President and CEO stated, "We are excited to add Fluconazole Tablets, currently manufactured at our site in Oakville, Canada, to our commercial generic portfolio. With this acquisition we further advance our strategy of expanding the ANI product portfolio via the Oakville plant. By leveraging our commercial, manufacturing and packaging capabilities we expect to enhance the margin opportunity and competitive position of this product."
About Fluconazole Tablets USP
Fluconazole Tablets USP is indicated for the treatment of vaginal candidiasis (vaginal yeast infections due to Candida) and oropharyngeal and esophageal candidiasis. In open noncomparative studies of relatively small numbers of patients, fluconazole was also effective for the treatment of Candida urinary tract infections, peritonitis, and systemic Candida infections including candidemia, disseminated candidiasis, and pneumonia. It is also indicated to decrease the incidence of candidiasis in patients undergoing bone marrow transplantation who receive cytotoxic chemotherapy and/or radiation therapy.
For more information, including the complete list of indications and usages, please see the Full Prescribing Information.
About ANI
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the "Company" or "ANI") is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The Company's targeted areas of product development currently include narcotics, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products. For more information, please visit our website www.anipharmaceuticals.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
To the extent any statements made in this release deal with information that is not historical, these are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, those relating to the manufacturing and commercialization of the acquired product and any additional products manufactured at the Oakville, Canada site and other statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those that utilize terminology such as "anticipates," "will," "expects," "plans," "potential," "future," "believes," "intends," "continue," other words of similar meaning, derivations of such words and the use of future dates.
Uncertainties and risks may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different than those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Company may face with respect to importing raw materials; competition from other products; acquisitions; contract manufacturing arrangements; delays or failure in obtaining product approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; general business and economic conditions; market trends; products development; regulatory and other approvals and marketing.
More detailed information on these and additional factors that could affect the Company's actual results are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release and are based on the Company's current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
