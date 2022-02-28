NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ankle replacement (arthroplasty) market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as operational costs, innovation, price, and product quality to compete in the market. Some of the major vendors of the ankle replacement (arthroplasty) market include Amplitude Surgical SA, Corin Group Plc, Exactech Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., MatOrtho Ltd., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Wright Medical Group NV, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The ankle replacement (arthroplasty) market is set to grow by USD 99.48 million from 2020 to 2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the ankle replacement (arthroplasty) market will be progressing at a CAGR of 8.61%. 

Ankle Replacement (Arthroplasty) Market 2021-2025: Scope

Ankle Replacement (Arthroplasty) Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

Factors such as the increasing prevalence of ankle arthritis and associated risk factors, an increasing number of TAR surgeries, and technological advances and new product launches will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the High cost of TAR will hamper the market growth. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. 

Ankle Replacement (Arthroplasty) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

  • Application
    • FB Ankle Systems
    • MB Ankle Systems
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia
    • ROW

Ankle Replacement (Arthroplasty) Market 2021-2025: Region & Revenue Generating Segment

46% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for ankle replacement (arthroplasty) market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia. The rising public and private healthcare expenditure will facilitate the ankle replacement (arthroplasty) market growth in North America over the forecast period.

The ankle replacement (arthroplasty) market share growth by the FB ankle systems segment will be significant for revenue generation. In a fixed-bearing (FB) ankle system, the articulating surface is locked, molded, or attached to one of its metallic components. It offers various advantages over mobile-bearing (MB) designs, such as the recreation of the normal anatomy of the ankle with a stable fixed plafond of the tibial component/polyethylene. Thus, the FB ankle systems segment is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period

Ankle Replacement (Arthroplasty) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist ankle replacement (arthroplasty) market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the ankle replacement (arthroplasty) market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the ankle replacement (arthroplasty) market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ankle replacement (arthroplasty) market vendors

Ankle Replacement (Arthroplasty) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.61%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 99.48 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.90

Performing market contribution

North America at 46%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amplitude Surgical SA, Corin Group Plc, Exactech Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., MatOrtho Ltd., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Wright Medical Group NV, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary                           

2. Market Landscape                             

                2.1 Market ecosystem             

                                Exhibit 01:  Parent market

                                Exhibit 02:  Market characteristics

                2.2 Value chain analysis           

                                Exhibit 03:  Value Chain Analysis: Healthcare equipment

                                2.2.1Research and development

                                2.2.2 Inputs

                                2.2.3 Operations

                                2.2.4 Distribution

                                2.2.5 Marketing and sales

                                2.2.6 Post-sales and services

                                2.2.7 Industry innovations

3. Market Sizing                       

                3.1 Market definition

                3.2 Market segment analysis 

                                Exhibit 04:  Market segments

                3.3 Market size 2020 

                3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025 

                                Exhibit 05:  Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 06:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                          

                4.1 Five Forces Summary        

                                Exhibit 07:  Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

                4.2 Bargaining power of buyers           

                                Exhibit 08:  Bargaining power of buyers

                4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers       

                                Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of suppliers

                4.4 Threat of new entrants    

                                Exhibit 10:  Threat of new entrants

                4.5 Threat of substitutes         

                                Exhibit 11: Threat of substitutes

                4.6 Threat of rivalry   

                                Exhibit 12: Threat of rivalry

                4.7 Market condition

                                Exhibit 13:  Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Application                       

                5.1 Market segments

                                The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • FB ankle systems
  • MB ankle systems

                                Exhibit 14:  Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

                5.2 Comparison by Application             

                                Exhibit 15:  Comparison by Application

                5.3 FB ankle systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025       

                                Exhibit 16:  FB ankle systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 17:  FB ankle systems - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                5.4 MB ankle systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025     

                                Exhibit 18:  MB ankle systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 19:  MB ankle systems - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                5.5 Market opportunity by Application              

                                Exhibit 20:  Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape                         

                                Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

                                Exhibit 21:  Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape                     

                7.1 Geographic segmentation

                                The regions covered in the report are:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia
  • ROW

                                Exhibit 22:  Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

                7.2 Geographic comparison   

                                Exhibit 23:  Geographic comparison

                7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025           

                                Exhibit 24:  North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 25:  North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025          

                                Exhibit 26:  Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 27:  Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

                                Exhibit 28:  Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 29:  Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025              

                                Exhibit 30:  ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 31:  ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                7.7 Key leading countries        

                                Exhibit 32:  Key leading countries

                7.8 Market opportunity by geography

                                Exhibit 33:  Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                   

                8.1 Market Drivers

                            8.1.1 Increasing prevalence of ankle arthritis and associated risk factors

                                8.1.2 Increasing number of TAR surgeries

                                8.1.3 Technological advances and new product launches

                8.2 Market challenges              

                                8.2.1 High cost of TAR

                                8.2.2 Limitations and complications associated with TAR

                                8.2.3 Lack of skilled surgeons

                                Exhibit 34:  Impact of drivers and challenges

                8.3 Market trends      

                                8.3.1 Increasing preference for TAR over ankle fusion

                                8.3.2 Increasing R&D of 3D printed ankle implants and surgical instruments

                                8.3.3 Emergence of outpatient TAR as an alternative to inpatient TAR

9. Vendor Landscape                             

                9.1 Vendor landscape

                                Exhibit 35:  Vendor landscape

                9.2 Landscape disruption        

                                Exhibit 36:  Landscape disruption

                                Exhibit 37:  Industry risks

                9.3 Competitive scenario        

10. Vendor Analysis               

                10.1 Vendors covered              

                                Exhibit 38:  Vendors covered

                10.2 Market positioning of vendors    

                                Exhibit 39: Market positioning of vendors

                10.3 Amplitude Surgical SA    

                                Exhibit 40:  Amplitude Surgical SA - Overview

                                Exhibit 41:  Amplitude Surgical SA - Product and service

                                Exhibit 42:  Amplitude Surgical SA - Key offerings

                10.4 Corin Group Plc 

                                Exhibit 43:  Corin Group Plc - Overview

                                Exhibit 44:  Corin Group Plc - Product and service

                                Exhibit 45:  Corin Group Plc - Key news

                                Exhibit 46:  Corin Group Plc - Key offerings

                10.5 Exactech Inc.      

                                Exhibit 47:  Exactech Inc. - Overview

                                Exhibit 48:  Exactech Inc. - Product and service

                                Exhibit 49:  Exactech Inc. – Key news

                                Exhibit 50:  Exactech Inc. - Key offerings

                10.6 Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.          

                                Exhibit 51:  Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. - Overview

                                Exhibit 52:  Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 53:  Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 54:  Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

                10.7 Johnson and Johnson Inc.              

                                Exhibit 55:  Johnson and Johnson Inc.  - Overview

                                Exhibit 56:  Johnson and Johnson Inc.  - Business segments

                                Exhibit 57:  Johnson and Johnson Inc.  - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 58:  Johnson and Johnson Inc.  - Segment focus

                10.8 MatOrtho Ltd.    

                                Exhibit 59:  MatOrtho Ltd.  - Overview

                                Exhibit 60:  MatOrtho Ltd.  - Product and service

                                Exhibit 61:  MatOrtho Ltd.  - Key offerings

                10.9 Smith and Nephew plc   

                                Exhibit 62:  Smith and Nephew plc - Overview

                                Exhibit 63:  Smith and Nephew plc - Business segments

                                Exhibit 64:  Smith and Nephew plc – Key news

                                Exhibit 65:  Smith and Nephew plc - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 66:  Smith and Nephew plc - Segment focus

                10.10 Stryker Corp.   

                                Exhibit 67:  Stryker Corp. - Overview

                                Exhibit 68:  Stryker Corp. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 69:  Stryker Corp. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 70:  Stryker Corp. - Segment focus

                10.11 Wright Medical Group NV          

                                Exhibit 71:  Wright Medical Group NV - Overview

                                Exhibit 72:  Wright Medical Group NV - Business segments

                                Exhibit 73:  Wright Medical Group NV - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 74:  Wright Medical Group NV - Segment focus

                10.12 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.    

                                Exhibit 75:  Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Overview

                                Exhibit 76:  Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 77:  Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 78:  Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

11. Appendix                            

                11.1 Scope of the report         

                                11.1.1 Market definition

                                11.1.2 Objectives

                                11.1.3 Notes and caveats

                11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$            

                                Exhibit 79:  Currency conversion rates for US$

                11.3 Research Methodology 

                                Exhibit 80:  Research Methodology

                                Exhibit 81:  Validation techniques employed for market sizing

                                Exhibit 82:  Information sources

                11.4 List of abbreviations        

                                Exhibit 83:  List of abbreviations

