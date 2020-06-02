Anlit Rolls out New Portfolio of Immune-boosting Products in Tasty Delivery Platform

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anlit, Ltd., has unveiled a trio of products in delectable VitaBite formats targeting immune health: LLP Immune Probiotics, Zinc, and Elderberry (sambuca) bites. All three are market ready for adaptation by supplement providers into customized functional formulations.
Anlit, with well-established expertise in the development of breakthrough delivery systems for probiotics and dietary supplements, incorporates nutraceuticals in flavorful, easy to enjoy gummies and chewable formats tailored for private label. "Much of our efforts at Anlit are dedicated to bringing more appeal to the daily supplement routine for kids, adults, seniors, and other pill-fatigued consumers," says David Gabbay, V.P of Marketing at Anlit. "We also strive to encourage the intake of concentrated doses of essential nutrients by children. These new products come in a variety of flavors to address these different consumers' preferences."
Probiotic Power
Anlit's LLP® immune probiotic bites are composed of two active probiotic strains, Bifidobacterium lactis (Bl-04®) and Lactobacillus acidophilus (La-14®). Both have established and uniquely beneficial effects on respiratory function. Native chicory inulin is added for digestive support with additional options to include vitamin C and D, and zinc.
A growing number of research studies support the benefits of these strains in addressing respiratory and common cold-associated symptoms, including fever, rhinorrhea, and cough. The prebiotic inulin fiber helps maintain gastrointestinal health and immune function by feeding healthful bacteria and restoring a proper balance of essential intestinal microflora.
"Our formulation is based on clinical trials conducted on probiotic strains developed at Danisco labs, and are the precise strains we incorporated into our products," notes Gabbay. "These strains have demonstrated abilities to delay the onset of respiratory tract illnesses compared to placebos, and support the immune system. In fact, Bl-04 is the strain most endorsed by doctors for promoting respiratory health, according to a 2018 ProVoice Survey of 250 board-certified primary care physicians."
The new chewable bites are infused with Anlit's flagship Long Life Probiotics (LLP) technology that ensures high stability for the live bacteria in an edible chewable matrix under ambient conditions for up to 24 months. It also protects the active probiotic bacteria from the harsh conditions of the stomach, without hindering colonization, thus ensuring the bacteria thrive inside the colon.
Zinc and Elderberry
Anlit's Zinc bites come in blister packs of 23mg zinc citrates with sambuca, while the Elderberry bites contain 50 mg sambuca and 10 mg zinc, with added options for including vitamin C and D. Due to the Covid19 pandemic, these ingredients experienced colossal demand.
Zinc is a popular supplement for relieving common cold symptoms. Studies have found that zinc can help shorten the duration of a cold and reduce the number of upper respiratory infections in children. The mineral is required for the development and functioning of immune cells in the innate and the adaptive immune system. Black elderberry (Sambucus nigra) extracts have been shown to reduce the severity and length of certain types of influenza. The berries and flowers of elderberry are packed with antioxidants, especially anthocyanins, as well as vitamins with immune boosting properties, such as vitamin C.
Supplement providers can choose from Anlit's immune-boosting portfolio of products to build innovative formulations in more effective and functional delivery formats. In addition, the two-year shelf life opens up a scope of merchandising options.
These ingredients are delivered in a chocolate, vanilla- or fruit-flavored soft-chew matrix, with a smooth and enticing texture to aid those consumers who have a general reluctance for supplementing. The vitabites are manufactured using 100% natural ingredients, are non-GMO, gluten- and trans fat-free, plus certified kosher and halal.
