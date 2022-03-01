GILBERT, Ariz., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With a background in public safety and food service as well as a passion for pets and holistic living, Anna Baum is excited to announce the launch of her new pet food and supplies company – Pet Wants Gilbert North.
Pet Wants' specially crafted, private-label pet food formulas are made in small batches with fresh, natural ingredients enhanced with vitamins and minerals for a complete and balanced diet in every bowl, all made in the USA. Pet Wants Gilbert North has multiple blends of dog and cat food formulas, treats, chews, as well as healing salve, calming balm, anti-itch spray, paw wax and more. Pet Wants Gilbert North is a mobile business that offers free, personal delivery throughout the East Valley, including Gilbert, Mesa, Apache Junction, Chandler and the surrounding areas.
"Pet Wants is different because we provide fresh, holistic products in a way that's convenient and personal. We have the knowledge and training to help our customers find the best solutions for their individual pets and the resources to help pets live long, healthy lives," Baum said. "We want to support you and your pets as they grow and age and their needs change over time."
Pet Wants has a money-back guarantee on the freshness and quality of the food, the company only sources the best salmon, chicken, lamb, brown rice and other ingredients available. There's no sugar added, no fillers and no animal by-products and Pet Wants never uses corn, wheat, soy or dyes, which makes the food great for animals with allergies.
Baum has been serving the community as a member of the Arizona Department of Public Safety 911 Communications Center for the last 25 years. She retired from her position as the Department of Public Safety Phoenix Communications Center Manager last year. Prior to her work in public safety, Baum worked as a supervisor in food service. She's also an active volunteer, serving homemade dinners to the homeless women of Mesa once a month. Baum's sidekick is a calico cat named Lucy and she has two children, both of whom are married, and five grandchildren.
"Pet Wants is going to be the hub of our family – I'm looking forward to spending time working together and having the kind of flexibility you can't have working for a 911 communications center," Baum said. "After serving my community for 25 years, coupled with my holistic way of living, I felt strongly that Pet Wants was aligned with my values and would be a good way to continue to give back to the community in a positive, uplifting way."
To learn more about Pet Wants Gilbert North, call 480-329-2088, email ABaum@PetWants.com or visit https://www.petwants.com/gilbertnorth/.
