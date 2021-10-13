NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HHAeXchange, (or "the Company"), a leading provider of homecare management software for payers, providers, and state Medicaid agencies, announced today that it has named Anna Pavlik as its Global Vice President of Human Resources. Pavlik will be responsible for refining and implementing the Company's Human Resources strategy across its offices in the U.S., India, and Northern Ireland.
With HHAeXchange continuing to grow at a rapid rate, Pavlik's role will be critical to ensuring the Company's ongoing organizational effectiveness. She will report to Ken Ernsting, HHAeXchange's Chief Operating Officer.
"We are delighted to bring Anna on board at this time of incredible growth for both our company and the industry as a whole," said Ernsting. "Our choice to enhance our HR function is an investment in our people, as much as our business. Anna is the right person to elevate our internal culture while maintaining a high level of compliance and the flexibility of a growing organization."
Pavlik brings more than 17 years of Human Resources experience to HHAeXchange, with a strong focus in the healthcare field. Pavlik previously served in leadership roles at OptumRx (formerly Catamaran), a pharmacy benefits management division of Optum; Performance Health, a company that specializes in solutions for rehabilitation, recovery and sports medicine; and Elite Dental Partners, a dental services organization with approximately 100 practices in the U.S.
"I am thrilled to join HHAeXchange at such an exciting time in the company's evolution. Building a strong HR and recruiting team will be the foundation for supporting HHAeXchange's growth, while further developing our greatest asset - our people," said Pavlik.
Pavlik holds a bachelor's degree in business management from Western Illinois University.
About HHAeXchange
Founded in 2008, HHAeXchange is the leading technology platform for homecare and self-direction program management. Developed specifically for Medicaid home and community-based services, the HHAeXchange platform connects state agencies, managed care payers, providers, and caregivers through its intuitive web-based platform, enabling unparalleled communication, transparency, efficiency, and compliance.
Media Contact
Kaitlin Olcott, Senior Director of Corporate Marketing, HHAeXchange, (332)-910-9325, kolcott@hhaexchange.com
SOURCE HHAeXchange