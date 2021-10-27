WELA: Elevate, Educate and Empower Female Entrepreneurs (PRNewsfoto/WELA female entrepreneur support)

WELA: Elevate, Educate and Empower Female Entrepreneurs (PRNewsfoto/WELA female entrepreneur support)

 By WELA Female Entrepreneur Support, 23andMe

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WELA, a female entrepreneur support group based in the San Francisco Bay Area, shares Anne Wojcicki, co-founder of 23andMe, comments from their recent fireside chat. 

Anne Wojcicki stated, "I love a challenge; I believe that is why I became an entrepreneur."  But even more so, she applies that challenge when someone posts a negative comment on social media; she stated, "I love to meet somebody who hates my product, and I love engaging with them."

"There is more growth in a company understanding their dislikes as much as their likes," Anne Wojcicki.

Anne stated that she will browse through a Twitter post and look for the negative comments. She continued, "If you get a negative comment, you first need to go find out more about them and the basis of their thoughts and opinions. If a true honest comment of feedback, I want to take it in with respect. I believe in transparency, and you must be transparent with the good and the bad.  Anne continued to say she is less interested in accolades and more interested in the people who don't like something and try to understand why. "That is where true growth of your company can happen, understanding the why of a dislike," Anne Wojcicki explained. 

Educate, Empower and Elevate Women in Business. WELA (Women Entrepreneurs Launch) is a grassroots not-for-profit women's entrepreneur business organization founded in 2016 in Los Altos, California, providing local and virtual events, support, and mentorship for female entrepreneurs everywhere. WELA  Read more about Women Entrepreneurs in their latest issue of Elevate Magazine for sources and stories.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anne-wojcicki-23andme-co-founder-reveals-to-wela-twitter-negative-comments-get-her-attention-301410219.html

SOURCE WELA Female Entrepreneur Support

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.