IDEAL IMPLANT Generation 2 Feels the Same as Silicone Gel Implants
DALLAS, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ideal Implant Incorporated, the leader with structured saline breast implants, is introducing a refined Generation 2 implant to give women the natural feel they want. The Generation 2 structured saline implants are fabricated to extremely precise standards. Shells are made on an advanced state-of-the-art robotic machine for more uniform thicknesses, giving the Gen 2 IDEAL IMPLANT the same natural feel as silicone gel implants. In addition, there is no wrinkling or rippling when the implant is held upright, even at the minimum fill volume. The unique implant design combines a series of shells and two chambers that hold the saline solution and requires exacting manufacturing sophistication.
"It's not gel, but you can't tell," said plastic surgeon Dr. Robert S. Hamas, inventor of the structured saline implant and CEO of Ideal Implant. "As manufacturing processes have become even more accurate and consistent, we challenge you to feel a difference between our Gen 2 structured saline and silicone gel implants."
Like their first generation implants, Ideal Implant's Gen 2 structured saline breast implants are as beautiful as silicone gel implants, with the added safety factor that, if rupture occurs, it's easy for women to tell and saline is harmlessly absorbed.
"Silent Rupture" is a concern for many women with silicone gel implants. When the implant leaks or bursts, the gel material is in contact with the body tissues but cannot be detected without an MRI or ultrasound scan. A recent study found that more than one in 10 women with silicone gel implants had a rupture they were unaware of. There is no risk of silent rupture with the innovative structured saline implants, which give women the best of both worlds, the same beautiful look and natural feel as silicone gel, but with the safety of only saline inside.
"In FDA clinical trials, our structured saline breast implants outperformed silicone gel for augmentation over 10 years with both a lower risk of rupture and of capsular contracture, the two most common implant complications."
Awareness is growing for the IDEAL IMPLANT structured saline implant option among plastic surgeons and women who want a better choice than silicone gel. Today, surgeons and patients have an excellent option in the refined Generation 2 IDEAL IMPLANT.
ABOUT IDEAL IMPLANT
IDEAL IMPLANT has undergone years of development, testing, and refinement, including contributions of clinical expertise from many Board-Certified plastic surgeons. It was approved by both FDA and Health Canada in 2014. Women love IDEAL IMPLANT because they no longer need to choose between a beautiful, natural look and the peace of mind of knowing their implants are intact. IDEAL IMPLANT structured saline implants are in use by hundreds of surgeons across North America today.
