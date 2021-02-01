NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maximum Life Foundation, Inc. (MaxLife), a 501 (c) (3) not for profit corporation has been a leading advocate for human rejuvenation research since David Kekich founded it in 1999. In June 2000 in Manhattan Beach, CA, MaxLife sponsored the world's first international conference for researchers dedicated to reversing the human aging process. The two-day workshop and subsequent conferences and its goal of total human rejuvenation came to be known as the "Manhattan Beach Project." The inaugural conference produced a "scientific roadmap to reverse human aging." The roadmap is still valid today… almost 21 years later, and parts of it are now attracting funding.
Biological age is the single most significant risk factor of all major diseases. Regaining and remaining biologically young is key to staying healthy. MaxLife has remained focused on this goal since 1999 and David Kekich is thrilled to witness his mission… one that once might have been perceived as a "crazy idea"… is finally becoming accepted in the scientific, medical, and investment communities. MaxLife took two big steps in achieving its goal last year by funding the gene therapy human studies that potentially could reverse the effects of Alzheimer's Disease – and aging itself.
Kekich emphatically said: "You are put here to relish life. Its excitement. Its miracles. Its rewards. MaxLife is here to help you realize those treasures NOW. We support technologies that save lives and that will help you live longer and better than ever."
Kekich added: "Technologies that are slowing aging… and that will reverse aging… are starting to overtake the forces of nature that age and kill us. Each year brings more and faster progress."
MaxLife believes cell and gene therapies are the quickest and most effective path to potentially cure virtually every aging related disease and condition… and are our most powerful tools available today to address the aging process itself.
Kekich adds: "Over 100,000 people worldwide die from aging and aging related diseases EVERY DAY. These annual 40 million deaths claim many of the world's brightest minds and the most experienced, wise, and talented age group."
Kekich is the Founder and CEO of Maximum Life Foundation, a not-for-profit corporation. MaxLife is committed to helping reverse human aging in our lifetime. To keep people alive and well until rejuvenating therapies are optimized, MaxLife has crafted lifestyle strategies and publishes updates on new research developments to add healthy years to our lives.
David Kekich is a recognized personality for longevity research. He realized the inevitability that science will someday control the human aging process. By studying aging, the root cause of most deadly diseases, human beings might enjoy open-ended healthy lifespans. He first became intrigued with extreme life extension in 1977 after founding the country's largest life insurance master general agency, which raised $3.1 billion of premium income for First Executive Corp. This was where he was widely exposed to the realities of death from aging. Kekich is available for speaking engagements and interviews.
Media Contact
David Kekich, MaxLife Foundation, (949) 706-2468, hanno2033@gmail.com
SOURCE MaxLife Foundation