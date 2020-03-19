LONGMONT, Colo., March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado Tri-Flo Systems has released the VIRUS 100 thermal airflow solution to effectively destroy viruses on different surfaces and in any space domestically or internationally.
Scientists have determined that different viruses can be effectively killed at temperatures below 140° Fahrenheit / 60° Celsius in just 30 minutes. The Tri-Flo VIRUS 100 solution can easily and safely heat any space to over 140° Fahrenheit / 60° Celsius — greater than the temperature needed to effectively kill viruses. This makes this VIRUS 100 solution an important tool to help different populations, like medical professionals, service industries, and government initiatives, destroy the virus as it lingers on the surface.
As more viruses spread around the world, it's important to keep everyone safe — including health care professionals, first responders, public transportation vehicles, and other workers still out serving the community. Use VIRUS 100 in any space to help control the spread of the virus, sanitize a space where a sick or infected patient was, and ensure that the virus is not living on any surfaces or products.
"Our team at Colorado Tri-Flo Systems is here to provide a safe and effective way to destroy viruses. We know that the virus can live on surfaces, increasing the chances of contagion and spread. With our VIRUS 100 thermal airflow solution, we can combat and destroy those viruses that are still alive on the surface with heat to help ensure that our medical professionals and other community members stay safe." - Ron Elsis, Executive Vice President, Colorado Tri-Flo Systems
VIRUS 100 and VIRUS 100-I Packages
Both the VIRUS 100 and 100-I (international) packages offer the best industrial-grade heaters around. Each package contains two 230V electric industrial-grade heaters, two fans, and a laser infrared thermometer.
Currently, Colorado Tri-Flo Systems has a domestic and international model available of the VIRUS 100 electric heater package. This solution can be used in rooms up to 320 square feet / 2560 cubic feet (30 square meters / 75 cubic meters) in size and will raise the temperature in that room to ~140° Fahrenheit / 60° Celsius, killing any viruses in that space.
Have a larger space? We can customize a solution for you.
About Colorado Tri-Flo Systems
Colorado Tri-Flo Systems, LLC is a Colorado-based company that was formed in 2010. Their team has over 50 years of experience working in heat transfer, airflow dynamics, and manufacturing. From this experience, Colorado Tri-Flo designed industrial electric heaters that can help with virus eradication, bed bug and pest control, and construction and restoration projects. These heaters are lightweight, portable, operate using any standard power outlet, and are available internationally.
The Eradi-Flo line is certified to meet ETL and CE standards of manufacture and performance. Each Tri-Flo industrial electric heater comes with a two-year warranty, an included certification and training program, and fast and free domestic shipping. The included training program ensures that anyone can learn to use and operate a Tri-Flo heater as an alternative to hiring a technician or professional.
Visit https://www.tri-flo.com/ to get more information about their portable, industrial electric heaters.
