CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Behavioral Health Business (BHB), an Aging Media publication, is excited to announce the first-ever INVEST Conference, a live event where leading experts in private equity, mergers and acquisitions, and behavioral health operations examine the state of the industry through an investment lens. (invest.bhbusiness.com)
Attendees will join the industry's brightest leaders in exploring growth strategies, digital innovations, autism trends, the shift to value-based care and other critical topics around behavioral health and its future.
INVEST is a chance to connect with owners, operators, vendors, and finance professionals contributing to the growth and progress of the industry as a whole. Virtual tickets are available for those who are unable to attend in person.
The conference will take place on October 14, 2021, at Convene, located at 311 W. Monroe, Chicago, Illinois 60606. It will run from 8 am to 4 pm, providing attendees with a full day of networking, learning and discussion. INVEST will kick the day off with group presentations and networking opportunities, followed by afternoon breakout sessions and panel discussions.
"As one of the hottest sectors in health care, behavioral health is transforming rapidly," said Aging Media Co-Founder George Yedinak. "INVEST provides a deeper look at the impact this growth is having on owners, operators, clinicians and patients, as well as the role it will play in shaping the future of behavioral health."
Joined by experts from a wide range of disciplines, INVEST will offer a full spectrum of perspectives and outlooks on the fast-changing behavioral health industry.
