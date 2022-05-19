Commencing in 2014 on National Cancer Survivors' Day, PROSHRED® has contributed over $190,000 to cancer research. This year AICR and PROSHRED® have set a goal to raise $50,000 for research.
STERLING, Va., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PROSHRED® Security (PROSHRED®) will be celebrating the ninth anniversary of their annual nationwide "Shred Cancer" Event. The first of the events will take place on Saturday, June 4, 2022, and will continue through to the end of August 2022 in partnership with The American Institute for Cancer Research (AICR). Community members are invited to bring their personal information to be securely shredded while raising funds for cancer research.
The event will be held in many major metropolitan PROSHRED® markets throughout the country over the next three months. Event times will vary by location. To view event locations and timings, visit https://www.proshred.com/shred-events/
Individuals may bring boxes of documents or multi-media to one of PROSHRED®'s on-site shredding trucks to dispose of unwanted personal information safely and securely. The event is free to attend, however we encourage a donation of $10 per box that will go directly towards funding AICR's cancer research and education programs. Several locations will host additional events and raffles.
"Generous support from millions of individual Americans—and not government or industry grants—have allowed AICR to fund emerging research and to continue our programs for educating the public about what practical steps we all can take every day to live in a world with less cancer. The funds raised by the PROSHRED® community makes a significant impact on the health of millions of Americans." – American Institute for Cancer Research
Jeffrey Hasham, Chief Executive Officer of PROSHRED®, commented, "We at PROSHRED® consider ourselves very fortunate to be able to contribute to AICR's critical cancer research. The work of AICR has resulted in a greater understanding of the relationship between nutrition, exercise, and the prevention of numerous cancers over the last 30 years. We hope that by working together, we can increase awareness and proceeds for AICR's dedicated work. We hope to see a great turn-out at our Nationwide Shred Event on Saturday, June 4, 2022; together, we can Shred Cancer."
Event locations and other details are available at aicr.org/events/shredcancer/.
About PROSHRED® Security
PROSHRED® shreds and recycles confidential information and proprietary materials for thousands of customers in the United States in all industry sectors. PROSHRED® is the pioneer of mobile document destruction and is both ISO 9001 and NAID AAA certified.
It is PROSHRED®'s vision to be the 'system of choice' and provider of shredding and recycling services throughout North America. Today, PROSHRED® serves over 41 markets in 26 states in the United States. For more information, please visit, https://www.proshred.com.
About AICR
Our Vision: We want to live in a world where no one develops cancer that is preventable.
Our Mission: The American Institute for Cancer Research champions the latest and most authoritative scientific research from around the world on cancer prevention and survival through diet, weight, and physical activity so that we can help people make informed lifestyle choices to reduce their cancer risk.
We have contributed over $107 million to innovative research conducted at universities, hospitals, and research centers. Find evidence-based tools and information for lowering cancer risk, including AICR's Recommendation for Cancer Prevention, at http://www.aicr.org.
