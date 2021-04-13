SAN DIEGO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Thursday, April 15, Soapy Joe's will celebrate 10 years of commitment to the San Diego community and commemorate its annual Soapy Joe's Day, as proclaimed by the mayor of San Diego, Todd Gloria. This year, to give back and show support for the local community, Soapy Joe's will be offering free washes for all educators from April 15th, Soapy Joe's Day, to May 4th, Teacher Appreciation Day. The company is also partnering with the San Diego Center for Children, which provides evidence-based therapeutic and educational services to children and families struggling with mental, emotional and behavioral disorders.
"The past year has been tough for us all, and has especially impacted our youth, their families, and teachers in the community," said Lorens Attisha, CEO of Soapy Joe's. "On Soapy Joe's Day, we want to help support our kids and educators in San Diego, which is why we've chosen to give back to the San Diego Center for Children. The organization does amazing work for San Diego families and we are proud to partner with them. We also wanted to honor educators within the community for their commitment to our children this past year."
The family-run company has committed $10,000 to the San Diego Center for Children in commemoration of Soapy Joe's Day. This donation will support the efforts to build understanding and give these children the support they require and deserve.
"The needs of the youth and families we serve today are greater than they have ever been," said Moisés Barón, Ph.D. President and CEO of San Diego Center for Children. "We are so grateful to Soapy Joe's for the generous support and commitment to our community and to the San Diego Center for Children."
Additionally, with this partnership, Soapy Joe's is offering all San Diego educators it's top of the line Magic Joe car wash (a $20 value) at any of Soapy Joe's locations from April 15th through May 4th, National Teacher's Day. Teachers, from preschool to college, are invited to visit any Soapy Joe's location, display employee identification and enjoy a complimentary signature Magic Joe wash. To observe health safety protocols, educators may display the credentials from behind a rolled-up window.
This is Soapy Joe's 6th year celebrating Soapy Joe's Day, which is awarded based on the company's eco-friendly and community focused practices. Last year, the company refined it's focus in light of the pandemic, honoring healthcare and first responder heroes, with nearly 9,000 free washes donated to frontline workers, plus a $10,000 donation to Rady's Children's Hospital Foundation, matched by The Conrad Prebys Foundation COVID-19 Response Challenge.
This year is especially poignant for Soapy Joe's as it celebrates the brand's 10-year anniversary. Over the past 10 years Soapy Joe's has donated nearly 100,000 free washes to the community and expects to top that number with this year's teacher appreciation program. The nearly $2,000,000 in complimentary washes has benefited communities such as veterans, healthcare workers, schools, hospitals, and firefighters, and more. As the company looks to the future, it seeks to redouble these efforts and honor it's core value: Build Community.
About Soapy Joe's
Soapy Joe's is a locally owned family business with multiple locations serving San Diego County. Soapy Joe's prides itself in its commitment to the environment, using advanced water reclamation systems, and earning the International Carwash Associations WaterSavers® designation. Soapy Joe's provides quality service, customer satisfaction, and eco-friendly technology, all at a great value to the customer. http://www.soapyjoescarwash.com.
About San Diego Center for Children
Founded in 1887, the San Diego Center for Children is the oldest children's nonprofit in San Diego, serving the needs of the most vulnerable and at-risk youth and families struggling with mental, emotional or behavioral health challenges. Today, with 8 program sites and community-based services within hundreds of homes and schools across San Diego County, the Center empowers over 1,000 people every day.
Media Contact
Lauren Spinelli, On behalf of Soapy Joe's, 973-738-2459, lauren.spinelli@powerdigitalmarketing.com
SOURCE Soapy Joe's