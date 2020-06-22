DENVER, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- James Ehrlich, MD of Monitored Telemedicine is pleased to announce an annual dental studies scholarship at the University of Colorado School of Dental Medicine in honor of Dr. Stanley Jacob Gottlieb, whose dental career spanned nearly 60 years (1955-2014) and was characterized by great enthusiasm and compassionate service to 1000s of Colorado citizens.
According to Ehrlich, a clinical faculty member in the Department of Medicine at the Anschutz campus of the University of Colorado, "Dr. Gottlieb brought considerable skill, pride and respect to each patient, regardless of ability to pay. In an era where 'burnout' among healthcare professionals is rampant, Stan remained passionate about his practice and left the profession mainly because his staff was ready to retire."
Each spring beginning in May 2021, the University of Colorado School of Dental Medicine will present the Stanley J. Gottlieb Compassionate Dental Studies Scholarship to a promising pre-dental or current CU student based solely on need, personal integrity and enthusiasm for serving dental patients. It is anticipated the $25,000 per year scholarship will continue annually far beyond the 5 years which Monitored Telemedicine is committing.
Gottlieb grew up in New York during the depression, went to college at Purdue-West Lafayette and graduated from the Loyola Dental School (Chicago) in 1955 with a DDS degree. After being a Navy dentist attached to the Marine Corps at 29 Palms, California he moved to Colorado (he loved fishing and skiing) and opened his private solo dental practice in 1957. Golf became an important avocation after he retired from dentistry at age 83.
According to grandson Alex Jacob Bush, "Papa has always been one of the most dedicated people I know. His work was really his passion and if he were able, he would've continued until the day he died…..Papa loved sharing his passions with us--- from fishing to golf to dentistry."
Speaking on behalf of the family, Stan's daughter Lisa Gottlieb Bush states, "we are very proud that Dr. Stanley Jacob Gottlieb is being recognized and will be remembered for his service to the community and to the dental profession. His enthusiasm, integrity and dedication during his long career never fails to inspire everyone he meets."
Contact:
James Ehrlich
3038086470
242127@email4pr.com