Key Highlights
- Ansys releases the new Ansys Discovery, a next generation, radically easy-to-use product design software application
- Ansys Discovery is the first simulation-driven design tool to combine instant physics simulation, Ansys' proven high-fidelity simulation and interactive geometry modeling into a single design exploration application
- Ansys will showcase Discovery's next generation user experience and real-time simulation capabilities at a virtual launch event on July 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. EDT
Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) is helping engineering teams deliver significant gains in productivity, spur innovation and speed time to market with Ansys® Discovery™. Significantly expanding on the breakthrough advancements delivered by Ansys® Discovery Live™, this next generation application delivers a comprehensive solution that combines interactive real-time simulation, high-fidelity Ansys solver technology and direct modeling in a single tool — powering cross-team collaboration to cost-effectively develop high-quality products.
"Discovery equips our team with a much better understanding of the physics behind our products very early in the design process, enabling them to meet customer requirements more precisely, avoid overengineering and eliminate uncertainties," said Stefan Macho, head of R&D Simulation, HAWE Hydraulik. "This has resulted in improved product performance, increased design efficiency and shortened product development cycles."
Discovery is the first simulation tool to combine instant physics simulation, accurate high-fidelity simulation and interactive geometry modeling into a single very easy-to-use interface. Conducting real-time, rapid iterative design explorations, more engineers can now explore larger design spaces and quickly answer critical design questions earlier in the product design process.
"Discovery has made a profound impact on how we engineer new products," said Mauricio Toro, CEO, TECHFIT Digital Surgery. "By shifting to the left — adopting simulation during the concept and design phases —our team understands the impact of design decisions early, prior to selecting a potentially suboptimal or ultimately more expensive solution."
Driving widespread adoption of simulation, Ansys Discovery offers an intuitive user experience built for the design engineer, delivers industry-leading fidelity in the analysis stage with embedded Ansys flagship solvers and provides tremendous speed to support design engineering workflows. Teams will be able to innovate more designs in less time, provide rapid design exploration and deliver detailed insight into product performance.
"Discovery delivers a next-generation user experience, enables a very quick and intuitive learning curve for every engineer, and represents as big a step forward in 3D design as the initial release of Ansys® Discovery™ Live. Coupled with our unique real-time simulation technology and gold standard solvers, it has never before been so easy to interactively explore a large design space and perform refinement with peak accuracy," said Mark Hindsbo, general manager, design business unit, Ansys. "This enables engineers to bring simulation upfront in the ideation and design phase of product development, uncovering risks early before the costs to correct them become high or difficult to change."
Ansys will showcase Discovery's next generation user experience and real-time simulation capabilities at a virtual launch event on July 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. EDT. Visionary leaders will deliver dynamic insights on the product, perform cutting-edge technology demonstrations, share real-world customer successes and answer questions during interactive breakout sessions. Registration is free but space is limited. To register, please click here.
About Ansys
If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where Ansys software played a critical role in its creation. Ansys is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, Ansys is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.
Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
