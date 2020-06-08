SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation (Antengene) today announced its appointment of Mr. Donald Lung as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective June 8, 2020. Donald will report directly to Dr. Jay Mei, Chairman and CEO of Antengene.
In this position, Donald will be responsible for corporate financial strategy development, risk management, financial reporting and investment activities, aiming to promote the long-term development of Antengene in the biopharmaceutical sector. In addition, he will play an important role in business development, M&A and initiatives in business operations.
With sixteen years of experience in investment banking and public equities, Donald is a seasoned finance professional with experience in healthcare transactions across various stages. Donald started his career as an investment banker at Goldman Sachs. After that, he held senior investment positions across multi-billion asset managers. He was previously Senior Analyst at Myriad Asset Management, a Hong Kong based multi-strategy fund, driving investment recommendations on all primary market investment opportunities. He most recently served as a Portfolio Manager at BFAM Partners, leading investments across sectors including in the healthcare and biotech space.
"Today Antengene is working towards realizing its mission to bring new drugs to cancer patients beyond borders with its promising pipeline," said Jay Mei, MD, PhD, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Antengene. "I'm delighted to have Donald join our team to provide financial and strategic leadership to Antengene. His background and experience will provide us with significant management strength."
"It is a very exciting time to be joining Antengene. Given its evolution to a fully-fledged leading clinical and commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, I am impressed with its promising pipeline to address the growing unmet medical needs for cancer patients," said Mr. Donald Lung, "I look forward to working with Dr. Mei and the entire Antengene team to drive the growth of our company as we advance towards our goal in bringing the most innovative therapies to patients in China, the rest of Asia and worldwide."
Donald earned his B.A. in Economics and Political Science from Yale University, and his J.D./M.B.A. from the Chinese University of Hong Kong.
About Antengene
Antengene is a biopharmaceutical company with integrated drug discovery, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization anchored in Asia Pacific region with global layout, aiming to provide the most advanced and first-in-class anti-cancer drugs and other treatments for patients in China, the rest of Asia and around the world. In April 2017, Celgene (now officially acquired by Bristol-Myers Squibb, and become the world's top ten pharmaceutical company after the merger), a global leading innovative biopharmaceutical company became a founding partner and obtained an equity position as an investor in Antengene. Over the past 3 years, Antengene has obtained 7 IND approvals with 6 first-in-class drugs in more than 10 ongoing cross-regional clinical trials in Asia Pacific regions, and has built a product pipeline of 12 clinical and pre-clinical stage programs. The vision of Antengene, "Treating Patients Beyond Borders", is to meet the unmet medical needs of patients in Asia Pacific regions and around the world through research & development and commercialization of first-in-class drugs.
ATG-010 (selinexor) is the first oral selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compound with novel mechanisms in the world. In July 2019, the U.S. FDA approved selinexor in combination with low-dose dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed refractory multiple myeloma. Currently, the registration clinical trials of ATG-010 in relapsed refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) are ongoing in China. The compound is also in late clinical development for various other hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. In addition, preclinical studies have shown that inhibitors of nuclear protein export XPO1 can effectively treat KRAS mutant tumor, and related clinical studies are currently being conducted.
ATG-008 is a second-generation dual mTORC1/2 inhibitor and is in multi-regional clinical trials for treatment of advanced liver cancer, lung cancer, and several other tumors.
ATG-016 is a second-generation oral selective inhibitor of nuclear export protein XPO1, and is currently being studied in myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) as well as in several clinical trials of solid tumors, including colorectal cancer (CRC) and prostate cancer (PrC).
ATG-019 is the first-in-class PAK4/NAMPT dual-target inhibitors, and is currently being studied in a number of clinical trials including non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL), colorectal cancer, lung cancer, and melanoma. In addition, preclinical studies have demonstrated that ATG-019 in combination with anti-PD-1 antibodies can effectively improve the anti-tumor activity and is effective in tumors that became resistant to anti-PD-1 therapy. Related clinical trial is about to initiate.
ATG-527 is an innovative product under development for antiviral and treatment of autoimmune diseases, and has been in clinical trial of healthy volunteers and been studied against Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection, cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection and Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and other related diseases.
ATG-017 is a potent and selective small molecule extracellular signal–regulated kinases 1 and 2 (ERK1/2) inhibitor, in clinical development for the treatment of various solid tumors, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, acute myelocytic leukemia (AML) and multiple myeloma. In addition, the drug discovery team of Antengene focuses on the early preclinical development of multiple innovative target drugs in the fields of small molecule, monoclonal and bi-specific antibodies. For more information, please visit www.antengene.com.
