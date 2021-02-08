KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- King of Prussia residents will welcome a new, vibrant and upscale senior living community, Anthology Senior Living, in early February.
The public is invited to attend Anthology Senior Living's grand opening celebrations on February 10 and 11. Indulge in a "Taste of Philly" on February 10 from 2-6 PM, with personalized tours and flavors from Philly. The formal ribbon cutting will take place on February 11 from 4:30-6:30 PM. Both events will adhere to COVID-19 guidelines, observe social distancing, require masks, and request RSVPs. To RSVP, call 484-392-5011.
"Our Grand Opening celebrates the formal beginning of a vibrant, new community," Randy Hampton, Executive Director said. "We are excited and can't wait to share the unique facets of the Anthology lifestyle and connect in a safe and meaningful way."
Shortly after the grand opening celebrations, the eleven-story, 190-apartment building will welcome its first residents in mid-February. The community offers vibrant independent living, personal care and memory care.
Located at 350 Guthrie Road, the community's design stimulates the mind, body and spirit of residents on a daily basis. Anthology Senior Living's exquisite accommodations feature studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom senior friendly floorplans. Apartments are well-appointed with spacious layouts, granite countertops, and balconies affording expansive views of Valley Forge.
"We are excited to begin this new chapter in Philadelphia," Ben Burke, President of Anthology Senior Living stated. "The spaces, from the outdoor courtyards to penthouse dining, are designed to bring the gorgeous Valley Forge landscape into every day. This community is a remarkable venue for our residents to continue their life stories with us."
Amenities at Anthology Senior Living of King of Prussia include a pool, rooftop terrace and top-of-the-line fitness center. All meals are prepared by an onsite executive chef, whose seasonal menus are inspired by fresh, locally sourced ingredients.
Programming at Anthology Senior Living focuses on six dimensions of wellness: emotional, intellectual, environmental, physical, spiritual and emotional. Activities are designed to trigger synapsis in the brain that engage both short-term and long-memory, which are crucial in keeping the mind sharp.
Anthology Senior Living team members are certified in CARES, a nationally renowned training program through the Alzheimer's Association. The new building will also implement cognitive stimulation therapy through a Canada-based company called Fit Minds.
Anthology Senior Living of King of Prussia prioritizes resident and team member safety and wellness. Customized care plans are paired with cutting edge technology— all residents are provided with necklaces or wristbands which will not only provide access to their specific apartment and amenities throughout the building, but also offer the peace of mind of a fall detection monitor.
Anthology Senior Living has robust COVID-19 safety protocols designed to promote the overall wellness of residents and team members. Included among the many benefits of living at an Anthology community are free on-site testing, COVID-19 vaccine administration, robust safety protocols, 24/7 access to a healthcare professional, and opportunities to connect with peers, family and friends.
Anthology Senior Living's partnership with the PharmacyFirst program began vaccinating residents on December 29th, 2020. Anthology is working closely with their national pharmacy provider to vaccinate the residents and team members at Anthology of King of Prussia
To schedule your personalized tour or to RSVP for the grand opening events, call 484-392-5011 or visit AnthologySeniorLiving.com/King-of-Prussia.
About Anthology Senior Living
Anthology Senior Living, a vertically integrated owner and operator of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, has 28 locations in 11 different states in the US. Anthology Senior Living boasts over 1,300 residents and 1,100 team members across the portfolio and is headquartered in Denver, CO. The individual communities foster a culture of inclusion, where seniors are encouraged to continue their life story in a beautiful, meaningful way. Anthology operates one other community in Pennsylvania, located outside of Pittsburgh.
