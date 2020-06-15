LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonendo, Inc., a leading dental technology company, announced today the appointment of Anthony P. Bihl III to their Board of Directors.
Anthony Bihl has extensive experience in a variety of leadership roles in the global medical device industry, in both private and public companies. Until his retirement in April 2020, he served as Chief Executive Officer for Bioventus, LLC. He is currently Chairman of the Board of Directors of Spectral Medical, Inc., and a member of the Board of Directors of the Arthritis Foundation. Previously, Mr. Bihl was President & CEO of American Medical Systems Inc, CEO at Siemens Medical Solutions' Diagnostics, and President of the Diagnostics Division of Bayer HealthCare. He has a BS in Business Administration from Pennsylvania State University.
"We are excited to have Tony join the Sonendo Board," said Bjarne Bergheim, President and CEO of Sonendo. "Tony understands the medical device industry very well and will be critical as we continue to deliver transformative innovation and improve dental care."
"Sonendo is truly changing the face of endodontics and dentistry," said Anthony Bihl. "I am excited about the technological breakthroughs of this organization and look forward to partnering with Bjarne and the entire management team to support the continued growth of the company going forward."
About Sonendo
Sonendo, Inc. is a privately-held company developing innovative technologies to transform dentistry by Saving Teeth Through Sound Science®. The GentleWave® System shows significant improvements in clinical efficacy and practice efficiency when compared to standard root canal treatment.1,2,3 Sonendo is the parent company of TDO® Software, the developer of the most widely used endodontic practice management software in the world, designed to simplify practice workflow. TDO software seamlessly integrates practice management, imaging, social media, referral reporting, CBCT imaging, and offers built-in communication with the GentleWave System.
1Sigurdsson A et al. (2016) J Endod. 42:1040-48. 2Molina B et al. (2015) J Endod. 41:1701-05. 3Trope M et al. (1999) J Endod. 25:345–50.
Forward-Looking Statements
This announcement contains forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations and information currently available to management. All statements that address events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including without limitation our expectations on the timing and progress of research and development activities. Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made. However, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they speak only as of the date when made. Sonendo does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Actual results, developments, or events could differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements.
Media Contact:
Sonendo Investor Relations
+1-949-667-7197
ir@sonendo.com