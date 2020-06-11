BALTIMORE, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Urological Association (AUA) is pleased to announce Dr. Anthony Fauci will be the Association's keynote speaker during AUA Live, a component of the Association's 2020 Virtual Experience. Dr. Fauci's keynote address will take place on Saturday, June 27, at 11:30 a.m. (ET).
One of the most visible faces of the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director will provide an update on COVID-19, as well as the research community's response to the pandemic.
"We are very excited to welcome Dr. Fauci as part of the 2020 AUA Virtual Experience, and his presentation could not be more timely," said John D. Denstedt, MD, Secretary of the AUA Board of Directors. "He will set the tone for the important work being done every day to manage COVID-19 and reflect on the impact it has had on the urology community, as well as the broader medical community."
Dr. Fauci is one of the most prominent members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force and has advised six U.S. Presidents on many domestic and global health issues, including HIV/AIDS for more than three decades. He is the recipient of numerous prestigious awards, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom (the highest honor given to a civilian by the President of the United States).
"To date, there have been more than 7.1 million reported cases of COVID-19 around the world and about 410,000 confirmed deaths," said Denstedt. "Hearing more from Dr. Fauci about a collaborative approach to the clinical testing, scaling capacity and distribution of candidate vaccines to prevent COVID-19 is important to our members and to promoting the highest standards of clinical care."
Dr. Fauci has served as the director of the NIAID since 1984 and oversees an extensive research portfolio of basic and applied research to prevent, diagnose, and treat established infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, malaria, respiratory infections, as well as emerging diseases such as Ebola and Zika. Additionally, he supports research on transplantation and immune-related illnesses, including autoimmune disorders, asthma and allergies.
The AUA continues to be a leader in developing innovative, evidence-based quality education for urologists and urologic health care professionals worldwide. Through the AUA Virtual Experience—and other year-round educational offerings—the AUA sets the highest standards for urologic education and provides unparalleled access to groundbreaking research, new guidelines and the latest advances in urologic medicine.
