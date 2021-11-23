SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harlan L. South, MD, is an internist and the primary physician at Premier Wellness & Aesthetics Center in Union Square, San Francisco. He's known among his patients for his unmatched listening skills as well as his in-depth knowledge and ability to educate them about their prospective treatments.
In 1990, Dr. South graduated magna cum laude from North Carolina State University in Raleigh with a Bachelor of Science in chemistry and biochemistry. He soon began graduate school at the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond, graduating with his medical degree in 1996. He stayed there to complete his internship and residency training in internal medicine in 1999.
Since completing his education and training, Dr. South has conducted lectures and seminars across the country. Topics include cardiology, bioidentical hormones, cognitive health, and aging. He applied his love of teaching as an assistant clinical professor of medicine at the Medical College of Georgia in Atlanta.
Today, Dr. South focuses on age management and aesthetics to help his patients live a life that's not only long but satisfying, too. To help patients become more comfortable with themselves and stave off the effects of aging, he offers laser skin resurfacing, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections, body sculpting, Botox®, fillers, and more. He is also certified in bioidentical hormone therapy through WorldLink Medical.
Outside of medicine, Dr. South is an active reserve Colonel in the United States Air Force and he also presently serves as Chief of Aerospace Medicine.
Learn more about Dr. Harlan L. South
