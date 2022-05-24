NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies (mABs) market size is expected to increase by USD 9.05 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 9.81% during the forecast period. Also, the report expects the market to observe a YOY growth of 9% in 2022. The report provides a detailed analysis of the recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. The market will observe maximum growth in North America. The high incidence and prevalence of hematologic malignancies such as NHL are creating significant demand for anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies in the region.
The increased use of combination therapies is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, factors such as high target affinity and specificity of anti-CD20 mABs and strong pipeline and recent approvals will have a positive impact on the market growth. However, factors such as the adverse effects of anti-CD20 mABs, complexity in the development of anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies, and the emergence of alternative therapies will hamper the market growth.
Anti-CD20 Monoclonal Antibodies (mABs) Market: Product Landscape
- Based on the product, the market is analyzed across segments such as oncology, neurology, and immunology.
- The oncology segment will generate maximum revenue in the market through the forecast period.
- The growth of the oncology segment can be attributed to the availability of anti-CD20 mAbs for treating high prevalent oncology indications.
- Also, the high incidence and prevalence of cancer are propelling the growth of the oncology segment.
Anti-CD20 Monoclonal Antibodies (mABs) Market: Geographic Landscape
- By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period.
- About 69% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America.
- The growth of the market in North America is driven by recent approvals of RITUXAN combinations in the US.
- Also, the continuous demand for OCREVUS, led by the increasing incidence and relapsed cases of multiple sclerosis is contributing to the growth of the regional market.
- The US and Canada are the key markets for the anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market in North America.
Companies Covered:
The global anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market is fragmented. The market has several approved molecules for the treatment of chronic diseases. Vendors in the market are focusing on the development of anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) to treat chronic diseases such as cancer and rheumatoid arthritis. Technavio identifies the following as the key players in the market.
- Acrotech Biopharma
- Amgen Inc.
- AstraZeneca Plc
- Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd.
- F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
- Fosun International Ltd.
- Genmab AS
- IGM Biosciences Inc.
- JSC BIOCAD
- LFB SA
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- TG Therapeutics Inc.
- United BioPharma Inc.
- ZHEJIANG HISUN PHARMACEUTICAL Co. Ltd.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2021, 2022, until 2026
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Anti-CD20 Monoclonal Antibodies (mABs) Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.81%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 9.05 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
9.0
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 69%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Acrotech Biopharma, Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fosun International Ltd., Genmab AS, IGM Biosciences Inc., JSC BIOCAD, LFB SA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., TG Therapeutics Inc., United BioPharma Inc., and ZHEJIANG HISUN PHARMACEUTICAL Co. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
