Global anti-pollution mask market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.93% over the forecast period to reach US$10.099 billion in 2025 from US$4.617 billion in 2019.
Anti-Pollution masks nowadays have become a must-have accessory, as an alarming rise in pollution across the globe has resulted in increasing the demand for air filtering products for personal and occupational use. For effective protection, the user is required to wear a well-fitted mask of the proper size, which covers the nose, mouth, and chin without leaving any gaps. Governments across countries around the world stringent laws and regulations to stop the spreading of air pollution.
Implementing norms like eradication of pollution chemicals, relocation of polluting industries, and stringent vehicle norms. An anti-pollution mask is available in various standard ratings including N95, N99, N100, P95, and P100. P-rated and N-rated air masks tell about the ability of the mask to filter out oil-based pollutants. N stands for not resistant to oil and P stands for strongly resistant to oil or being oil proof. These ratings help customers in identifying how much pollutants can a mask filter.
Market Drivers
Degrading air quality is making people choose anti-pollution masks to protect themselves from pollution. Growing industries, urbanization and increasing the number of vehicles are reasons for increasing air pollution. Air pollution is causing an increase in death among people due to various diseases caused by air pollution.
Governments are carrying out awareness programs for reducing air pollution and for using the anti-pollution mask for people's safety. Various cities are under the constant threat of air pollution with the number of fine particles (known as PM2.5) rising to dangerous levels. An anti-pollution mask as lifesavers as they can save a user from health issues like asthma and other airborne diseases. Companies are doing research and development to improvise the filtration technologies and develop new products in order to increase market share.
By Geography
Asia Pacific is projected to see a substantial rise in demand for anti-pollution masks. Developing countries are emitting a lot of air pollution due to growing industries, urbanization and an increase in the number of cars. Especially India and China are facing the worst effects of air pollution. Most of the deaths in the world are happening in China and India because of air pollution. The growing fear of air pollution among city residents in India and China is going to drive the market.
Regionally the global maternity wear market is classified into North America, South America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia Pacific The report also analyses major countries across these regions with complete analysis and forecast along with prevailing market trends and opportunities which each of these countries present for the manufacturers.
