This report provides an understanding and access to the antibiotics partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
- Trends in antibiotics dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010
- Analysis of antibiotics deal structure
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Case studies of real-life antibiotics deals
- Access to over 300 antibiotics deal records and contract documents where available
- The leading antibody deals by value since 2010
- Most active antibiotics dealmakers since 2010
- The leading antibiotics partnering resources
The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter antibiotics partnering deals. The majority of deals are early development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors antibiotics technology or product candidates. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
The report provides details of the latest antibiotics agreements announced in the healthcare sectors, covering:
- Antibiotics
- Aminoglycosides
- Cephalosporin
- Clindamycin
- Macrolides
- Penicillin
- Quinolones
- Sulfonamides
- Tetracycline
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of antibiotics dealmaking and business activities.
- Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report
- Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in antibiotics dealmaking since 2010, including details of average headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.
- Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading antibiotics deals since 2010. Deals are listed by headline value, signed by big pharma, most active antibiotics dealmaking companies. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.
- Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in antibiotics dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of antibiotics deals, as well as contract documents available in the public domain. Where available, each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
- Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of antibiotics partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2010, where a contract document is available in the public domain. The - Chapter is organized by company A-Z, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc), and specific therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
- Chapter 7 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of antibiotics partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2010. The - Chapter is organized by specific antibiotics technology type in focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided organized by antibiotics partnering company A-Z, deal type definitions and antibiotics partnering agreements example. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in antibiotics partnering and dealmaking since 2010.
In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of antibiotics technologies and products.
Analyzing actual company deals and agreements allows assessment of the following:
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
