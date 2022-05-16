NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the anticoagulant reversal drugs market from 2021 to 2026 is USD 877.37 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Download Sample Report.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The rising frequency of coagulation diseases such as Von Willebrand disease, hemophilia, deep venous thrombosis, hypercoagulable states, and clotting factor deficiencies is one of the primary reasons driving the worldwide anticoagulant reversal medicines market growth. However, factors such as product recalls will challenge market growth.
Key Market Segmentation
The anticoagulant reversal drugs market report is segmented by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). North America will be the leading region with 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, and China are the key market for anticoagulant reversal drugs in North America.
The hospital pharmacy sector will gain a considerable proportion of the anticoagulant reversal medicines market. This increase is due to an increase in the number of people being admitted to hospitals for serious illnesses or for basic monitoring after procedures, causing hospitals to boost their investments in hospital pharmacies.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Amboss GmbH
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- AstraZeneca Plc
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Covis Pharma BV
- CSL Ltd.
- GoodRx Holdings Inc.
- Midas Pharma GmbH
- Pfizer Inc.
Geographical Market Analysis
North America will account for 43 percent of market growth. In North America, anticoagulant reversal medicines are mostly sold in the United States and Canada. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.
Over the forecast period, the availability of direct reimbursement policies and contemporary healthcare infrastructure will aid the expansion of the anticoagulant reversal medicines market in North America.
Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.27%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 877.37 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
12.0
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 43%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Amboss GmbH, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Covis Pharma BV, CSL Ltd., GoodRx Holdings Inc., Midas Pharma GmbH, and Pfizer Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
