NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, PharmaVOICE announced that Dave Mauro, Executive Vice President of Business Development at digital patient engagement company Antidote Technologies, has been named to the 2021 PharmaVOICE 100. For sixteen years, the PharmaVOICE 100 has recognized the 100 most inspiring, motivational, and transformational individuals in the life sciences industry as identified by the global community.
Mauro joined Antidote in July 2020, taking the sales helm at a time when the medical research landscape was full of uncertainty. While COVID clinical trials were well underway and the world was more interested than ever in medical research, many trials for other conditions were delayed or paused. With a strong track record of implementing successful sales cycle methodology and processes as well as building effective sales teams, Mauro immediately set the stage for Antidote's steady growth in the second half of last year.
"Over the past year, clinical research has been brought to the forefront like never before," said Mauro. "It's an exciting time to be working in the trial recruitment space, and I'm driven by the dedication of the Antidote team to accelerate medical research by matching patients to trials."
With Mauro's leadership in establishing specific sales operations processes that improve cross-company collaboration, Antidote has been able to deliver greater value to clients, and ultimately increased revenue in 2020 by 66% year over year. In 2021, Antidote has continued to break company records, has won and supported the largest projects in the company's ten-year history, and has taken on specific sponsor needs such as diversity in recruitment and support of contactless or decentralized trials.
"Dave has been an excellent addition to Antidote, bringing a level of skill that quickly garnered the respect of the team," said Laurent Schockmel, CEO of Antidote. "Beyond his business development acumen, he is a constant source of positive energy on our team and PharmaVOICE's recognition only highlights the fantastic leader that he is."
About Antidote
Antidote is a digital health company on a mission to accelerate medical research. In a world where 80% of clinical trials are delayed or closed due to a shortage of suitable participants, Antidote uses precision recruitment to match the right patients with the right trials, striking the right balance between technology and human touch to deliver high-quality patient engagement. This is achieved through the integration of data-driven technologies, digital expertise, deep domain experience, an extensive and diverse partner network, and personalized patient and site services. Antidote was launched as TrialReach and is based in the US and UK. For more information, please visit http://www.antidote.me.
