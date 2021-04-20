NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The number of Americans receiving COVID-19 vaccines is rising rapidly, but as restrictions ease and the virus continues to mutate, case numbers are rising as well. With the seven-day average case count hovering just under 70,000 and less than a quarter of Americans fully vaccinated, the need for safe and effective COVID-19 treatments is clear.[1,2] Antidote Technologies, a digital patient engagement company in the clinical trial recruitment space, is dedicated to ensuring successful enrollment for these COVID-19 clinical trials.

In the past three months, Antidote has quickly and effectively delivered more than 20,000 patients across three different COVID-19 clinical trials. The company is aiming for 3,000+ additional participants to deliver on their current contracts, with an eye toward future COVID-19 patient recruitment support as well.

Antidote begins its clinical trial recruitment process with a thorough examination of the patient population needed for a particular trial. Customized digital marketing plans are developed based on in-depth information about the patients needed, and Antidote's extensive network of advocacy and lab partners is leveraged to assist with reaching patients who might be a fit for each trial. Interested patients land on a digital pre-screener to determine eligibility for each specific trial, and are then able to enroll as appropriate.

"At a time when medical research has never been more important, we're honored to provide researchers with thoughtful, effective patient recruitment assistance," said Laurent Schockmel, CEO of Antidote. "Make no mistake: vaccines are critical, but safe and effective methods of treating COVID-19 and preventing severe symptoms and hospitalizations are also key to stemming the pandemic."

If you are working on a COVID-19 treatment or vaccine trial and would like to discuss your clinical trial recruitment needs, please get in touch.

About Antidote

Antidote is a digital health company on a mission to accelerate medical research. In a world where eighty percent of clinical trials are delayed or closed due to lack of participants, Antidote uses precision recruitment to match the right patients with the right trials.[3] Antidote strikes the right balance between technology and human touch to deliver high-quality patient engagement through the integration of data-driven technologies, digital expertise, deep domain experience, a diverse partner network, and personalized patient and site services. Antidote was launched as TrialReach and is based in the US and UK. For more information, please visit http://www.antidote.me.

