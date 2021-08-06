TORONTO, August 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The World Health Organization has named antimicrobial resistance, caused by the overuse of antibiotics and other drugs, one of the top ten public health threats. In fact, the next global pandemic could be caused by a multidrug resistant strain of a previously eradicated pathogen.
New and sustainable solutions are necessary to get ahead of the trajectory of antimicrobial resistance. Clinical research has a key role to play in developing the needed solutions to this rising threat and improving existing healthcare tools.
Register for the webinar to learn about the antimicrobial resistance crisis and what the biopharma and healthcare industries can do to mitigate the impact of future pandemics.
Experts from ICON, Shelley McLendon, Vice President, Vaccines and Infectious Disease; and Dr. Caroline Forkin, Vice President, Clinical Research Services at ICON GPHS, will discuss:
- Factors contributing to the rise of antimicrobial resistance, including climate change and industrial farming
- Why innovation and improvement in diagnostics, preventative measures and novel treatments is crucial
- The current regulatory landscape and how industry has responded
- Considerations for a successful infectious disease clinical trial, including lessons learned from the race for a COVID-19 vaccine
- Opportunities for the post-antibiotic era
Register for the live webinar on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Antimicrobial Resistance: How Clinical Research Can Combat an Ensuing Global Crisis.
