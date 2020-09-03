ATLANTA, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Antios Therapeutics, Inc. ("Antios"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat and cure viral diseases, today announced a digitally available oral presentation at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Digital International Liver Congress™ 2020.

The title of the abstract (SAT-422) presented is as follows:

"ATI-2173, A Novel Phosphoramidate Nucleoside Prodrug for HBV Cure Regimens"

The presentation will be available digitally to EASL's registered participants until December 31, 2020 and includes data demonstrating significant liver-targeting in animal studies and potent in-vitro anti-HBV activity of ATI-2173. 

Antios is currently conducting phase I clinical studies of ATI-2173 in healthy volunteers and hepatitis B infected volunteers.

About ATI-2173

ATI-2173 is a novel liver-targeted molecule designed to deliver the 5'-monophosphate of clevudine. This L-nucleoside's active 5'-triphosphate has unique antiviral properties as a non-competitive, non-chain terminating HBV polymerase inhibitor. By selectively delivering the 5'-monophosphate to the liver, while retaining the unique anti-HBV activity of the active 5'- triphosphate, ATI-2173 could become an integral part of a curative combination regimen for chronic hepatitis B.

About Antios Therapeutics Inc.

Antios Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat and cure viral diseases. Antios is currently developing ATI-2173, aiming to provide chronic hepatitis B infected patients with a curative combination regimen.

CONTACT: pr@antiostherapeutics.com

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.