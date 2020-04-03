STAMFORD, Conn., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cohen Veterans Network (CVN), a national not-for-profit philanthropic organization that operates 15 mental health clinics nationwide, revealed findings of its America's Mental Health COVID-19 Pulse Study, which looked at the mental health of Americans during the pandemic. With more than 90 percent of the U.S. population under some form of stay-at-home order, and social distancing in place until at least April 30, the situation is beginning to impact the mental health of many Americans.
The survey of more than 2,000 U.S. adults offers a comprehensive snapshot of the mindset of Americans surrounding mental health during the pandemic. Key findings included:
Many are Concerned With Both Their Physical and Mental Health
- 70% of Americans are concerned about their physical health, while 58% of Americans are concerned about their mental health because of social distancing.
- 80% of Americans worry that people who need mental health services won't be able to get help.
- Two-thirds (64%) report feeling anxious; half cite feeling lonely or isolated (49%) and having trouble sleeping (46%) as a result of the pandemic.
- Eight in ten (81%) think the pandemic will have a negative impact on the mental health of Americans.
- Nine in ten (88%) think it is more important for Americans to have access to mental health care as a result of the pandemic.
- 57% of those who either personally or had an immediate family member access mental health care during the pandemic said it was difficult to access mental health care.
- Nearly one in six (14%) say that a member of their immediate family has accessed mental health care services during the pandemic.
"We are beginning to see a significant impact on the mental health of everyday Americans as a result of the pandemic," said Cohen Veterans Network President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Anthony Hassan. "Before the pandemic, there was already a mental health crisis in America, with high demand and relatively limited resources, the pandemic appears to be making it worse. And we know isolation can have negative consequences in terms of anxiety, depression, and suicidality."
Additional Findings
- 90% of Americans are concerned about the American economy, while 50% are concerned about their employment status. One in five (21%) Americans indicated they lost a job over the past two weeks.
- Nearly three in four (72%) Americans are concerned about their ability to purchase necessities.
- Seven in ten (71%) agree that the availability of telehealth mental health care services would make them more likely to seek mental health care if they felt they needed it.
- Approximately nine in ten recognize that anyone can have a mental health issue (92%), that people shouldn't feel embarrassed about seeking mental health services (90%), that they would not view someone differently if they were told they have a mental health issue (86%), and that people with mental health issues can live normal lives (86%).
- 23% of Americans have experienced a conflict with a partner during the past two weeks.
"Maslow's 'Hierarchy of Needs' might prevent people from seeking mental health care. We know when people are not able to secure the basics of living, they are undoubtedly distracted from self-care as they fight to stay safe, healthy, fed, sheltered, and employed. Survey responses indicated 72% are concerned about basic necessities, 50% worried about their employment, and 90% are concerned about the economy," Hassan said. "These concerns will, of course, just exacerbate their existing mental health problems and lead to an increase in life problems like domestic violence, substance misuse, child abuse, and suicide. This is a tough time for so many."
Looking to the future, most Americans remain optimistic, with eight in ten being hopeful for the future, but only one third are very hopeful.
Access to Care Challenges
"The pandemic marks a tipping point for telehealth as a solution. Shown to be equally as effective as in-person therapy, CVN Telehealth sessions provide the same high-quality, confidential care," said Hassan. "In our network of 15 mental health clinics, we have seen a 475% increase in telehealth adoption, and nearly all of our care is being delivered online at this time."
Americans must know that mental health providers are available and offer solutions that work, and that the providers can be trusted to meet their mental health needs, according to Hassan.