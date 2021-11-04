ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ANY LAB TEST NOW, the Georgia-based direct access lab testing franchise with more than 190 locations nationwide, has continued its rise among the world's most respected franchises with an impressive list of franchising recognitions in 2021.
After beginning the year with its sixth consecutive appearance in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® list, ANY LAB TEST NOW built a long list of honors in the following months from publications including Inc. magazine, Franchise Times, Franchise Business Review, and more.
"We're thrilled to have been recognized by so many prestigious and relevant organizations," said ANY LAB TEST NOW CEO Clarissa Bradstock. "The categories in which we've been honored are even more important than the number of awards we've received. From recognitions of our continued growth to something as valuable as franchisee support, profitability, and culture, this year has shown that ANY LAB TEST NOW remains an exciting, emergent franchise brand."
In 2021 alone, ANY LAB TEST NOW received the following honors and awards:
- Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Franchise 500 Best of the Best
- 2021 Inc. 5000 List
- International Franchise Association 2021 Crystal Compass Award
- Franchise Business Review Franchisee Satisfaction Award and FBR recognition as a Top Multi-Unit Franchise, Most
Profitable Franchise, Recession-Proof Franchise, and Best Franchise Culture
- Franchise Times Top 400 List
- Women of Wonder's 50 Women of Wonder List
"It is, of course, exciting to receive so many recognitions throughout the franchising and business community at large," said Terri McCulloch, ANY LAB TEST NOW's Vice President of Business Development. "More importantly, it's a sign that our system works and that with the hard work of our franchisees across the country, this mission and model have a clear blueprint for long-term success. We're excited to continue that momentum moving forward to help more people across the nation."
About ANY LAB TEST NOW®
Founded in 1992, ANY LAB TEST NOW is a franchise direct access lab testing company that provides thousands of standard lab tests to consumers and businesses in a professional, convenient and cost-effective, transparent manner. With more than 190 franchises around the U.S., ANY LAB TEST NOW offers a variety of affordable and confidential lab tests, including general health and wellness panels, pregnancy, HIV/STD, drug, paternity, and many more. To learn more about ANY LAB TEST NOW, visit http://www.anylabtestnow.com or like us on Facebook, http://www.facebook.com/anylabtestnowcorp.
