ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Any Lab Test Now was recently named a top franchise by Franchise Business Review in its report on the Top Recession-Proof Franchises for 2021.
Since 2007, Any Lab Test Now has partnered with major, high-quality laboratories throughout the U.S. to provide affordable and comprehensive lab testing services directly to the public. These lab testing services are offered in a diverse variety of categories that most commonly include clinical, DNA, and drug & alcohol testing. With over 190+ locations across the U.S., Any Lab Test Now is the largest lab testing franchise in the U.S. and operates as a retail storefront, offering consumers an empowering value proposition—the ability to take control of their healthcare choices.
Franchise Business Review (FBR) provides the only rankings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. FBR publishes its rankings of top franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises, as well as in quarterly reports throughout the year that rank the top franchises in specific sectors.
"Any Lab Test Now offers individuals an opportunity to own a business in the retail healthcare industry," Terri McCulloch, Vice President, Business Development, explains, "and requires no medical or healthcare background to run and successfully operate. As an essential business, our brand had a downturn like other businesses at the beginning of the pandemic. However, we were able to quickly rebound and continue an unexpected growth trend due to the needs in the communities we serve, as well as innovatively adding new product and service options for consumers."
More than 31,000 franchisees representing nearly 300 franchise brands participated in Franchise Business Review's franchisee satisfaction survey between July 2019 and February 2021. From the research, Any Lab Test Now was one of just 100 franchise brands to be identified as a Top Recession-Proof Franchise award winner and be featured on the list of the best recession-proof businesses to start.
Any Lab Test Now franchise owners were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training and support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.
"Our franchisees are like an extended family to our entire corporate home team. We work every day to achieve and maintain our top goal—to offer support, guidance, best practices and accountability to ensure each one of our new franchisees finds the success they always dreamed of with our profitable business model."
Clarissa Bradstock, CEO
"From our perspective, franchisee satisfaction is one of the most important factors to consider before investing in any franchise opportunity," said Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. "Franchising has historically performed well in a recession, and for people seeking to be their own boss, the recession-proof businesses we identified this year not only have outstanding satisfaction among their owners, but we feel they hold a strong advantage to outperform their competitors in the years ahead."
About Any Lab Test Now
Founded in 1992, Any Lab Test Now is a franchise direct access lab testing company that provides thousands of standard lab tests to consumers and businesses in a professional, convenient, and cost-effective, transparent manner. With more than 190 facilities around the U.S., Any Lab Test Now offers a variety of affordable and confidential lab tests to consumers and businesses including general health and wellness panels, pregnancy, HIV/STD, drug, paternity and many more tests. To learn more about Any Lab Test Now, visit http://www.anylabtestnow.com or like us on Facebook, http://www.facebook.com/anylabtestnowcorp.
About Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/. To learn more about FBR's research, please visit http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com.
